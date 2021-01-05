Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Infectious Diseases by Indication, Type of Technology and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Infectious Diseases, 2020-2025' report features an extensive study on point-of-care diagnostics that are either commercialized or are under development for diagnosis of different types of infections. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely future opportunity associated with such tools, over the next five years.



The concept of point-of-care diagnostics, or rapid diagnostics, has become even more popular with the novel coronavirus outbreak. Unlike the traditional laboratory-based tests, the results of a point-of-care test can be made available instantaneously (as fast as 5 minutes). This facilitates faster diagnosis and prompt decision making with respect to treatment, thereby, enabling the containment of infectious diseases at an early stage of transmission and preventing outbreaks.



Additionally, point-of-care diagnostics have shown to reduce the reliance on presumptive treatment, thereby, helping curb the inappropriate use of antibiotics. Till date, point-of-care diagnostics are widely used for the diagnosis of diseases, such as chikungunya, COVID-19, dengue, hepatitis, malaria, pneumonia, and tuberculosis. In future, we expect such tests / assays to dominate the in vitro diagnostics market.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities. Based on various parameters, such as number of available / under development products, average price of point-of-care tests and estimated annual adoption rates, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2025.



The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] target disease indications (chikungunya, COVID-19, dengue, Ebola, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, influenza, malaria, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and zika), [B] type of technology (lateral flow, molecular diagnostics, fluorescence immunoassay, solid phase, and others), and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent trends within the point-of-care diagnostics market?

What are the key technologies being used in point-of-care diagnostics?

Who are the leading developers of point-of-care diagnostics for COVID-19?

Who are the leading developers of point-of-care diagnostics for tropical diseases (chikungunya, dengue, Ebola, malaria, and Zika) and respiratory infections (influenza, pneumonia, and tuberculosis)?

Who are the leading developers of point-of-care diagnostics for HIV/AIDS and hepatitis?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments and geographical regions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Point-of-Care Diagnostics (POCDs)

3.2.1. Characteristics of an Ideal Point-of-Care Diagnostic

3.2.2. Technologies Used in Point-of-Care Diagnostics of Infectious Diseases

3.3. Challenges Associated with Point-of-Care Diagnostics

3.4. Future Perspectives



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE (FOCUS ON COVID-19)

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for COVID-19: List of Products

4.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Product

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Technology

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Sample

4.2.5. Analysis by Sensitivity Range

4.2.6. Analysis by Specificity Range

4.2.7. Analysis by Turnaround Time

4.3. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for COVID-19: List of Developers

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

4.3.3. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Products

4.3.4. World Map Representation: Analysis by Regional Activity



5. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE (FOCUS ON TROPICAL DISEASES)

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Tropical Diseases: List of Products

5.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development

5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Product

5.2.3. Analysis by Type of Technology

5.2.4. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

5.2.5. Analysis by Type of Sample

5.2.6. Analysis by Sensitivity Range

5.2.7. Analysis by Specificity Range

5.2.8. Analysis by Turnaround Time

5.3. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Tropical Diseases: List of Developers

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

5.3.3. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Products

5.3.4. World Map Representation: Analysis by Regional Activity



6. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE (FOCUS ON RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS)

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Respiratory Infections: List of Products

6.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development

6.2.2. Analysis by Type of Product

6.2.3. Analysis by Type of Technology

6.2.4. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Sample

6.2.6. Analysis by Sensitivity Range

6.2.7. Analysis by Specificity Range

6.2.8. Analysis by Turnaround Time

6.3. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Respiratory Infections: List of Developers

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.3.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

6.3.3. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Products

6.3.4. World Map Representation: Analysis by Regional Activity



7. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE (FOCUS ON HIV/AIDS AND HEPATITIS)

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis: List of Products

7.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development

7.2.2. Analysis by Type of Product

7.2.3. Analysis by Type of Technology

7.2.4. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Sample

7.2.6. Analysis by Sensitivity Range

7.2.7. Analysis by Specificity Range

7.2.8. Analysis by Turnaround Time

7.3. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis: List of Developers

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

7.3.3. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Products

7.3.4. World Map Representation: Analysis by Regional Activity



8. OVERALL MARKET LANDSCAPE

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Analysis by Type of Technology

8.3. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

8.4. Analysis by Sensitivity Range

8.5. Analysis by Specificity Range

8.6. Analysis by Turnaround Time



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Product

9.3.4. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

9.3.5. Analysis by Year and Type of Partner

9.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.7. Regional Analysis

9.3.8. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



10. KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions

10.4. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in North America

10.5. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Europe

10.6. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Asia-Pacific

10.7. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Latin America

10.8. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Middle East, North Africa, and Rest of the World

10.9. Concluding Remarks



11. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

11.3. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market, 2020-2025

11.4. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market, 2020 and 2025: Distribution by Target Disease Indication

11.4.1. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for COVID-19, 2020-2025

11.4.2. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Chikungunya, 2020-2025

11.4.3. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Dengue, 2020-2025

11.4.4. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Ebola, 2020-2025

11.4.5. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Hepatitis, 2020-2025

11.4.6. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for HIV/AIDS, 2020-2025

11.4.7. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Influenza, 2020-2025

11.4.8. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Malaria, 2020-2025

11.4.9. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Pneumonia, 2020-2025

11.4.10. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Tuberculosis, 2020-2025

11.4.11. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market for Zika, 2020-2025

11.5. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market, 2020 and 2025: Distribution by Type of Technology

11.5.1. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market for Lateral Flow Assay, 2020-2025

11.5.2. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market for Molecular Diagnostics, 2020-2025

11.5.3. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market for Fluorescence Immunoassay, 2020-2025

11.5.4. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market for Solid Phase Assay, 2020-2025

11.5.5. Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market for Other Technologies, 2020-2025

11.6. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market, 2020 and 2025: Distribution by Geography



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Proactive Diagnostics

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Reuven Duer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

12.3. UrSure

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Giffin Daughtridge, Chief Executive Officer

12.4. Accurex Biomedical

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Interview Transcript: Abhinav Thakur, Managing Director

12.5. Hemex Health

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Interview Transcript: Gerrit Van Roekel, Director of Business Development

12.6. Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Interview Transcript: Sofiane Bennacer, Business Development Manager



13. CONCLUDING REMARKS



14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wktk1r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900