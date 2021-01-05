Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Thermoplastic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high temperature thermoplastics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the high temperature thermoplastics market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, and other industries.



The major growth driver for this market is the growing demand for high temperature thermoplastics due to its various properties such as high thermal stability, greater chemical resistance, high dielectric strength, low shrinkage, and greater design flexibility.



The study includes the high temperature thermoplastics market size and forecast for the global high temperature thermoplastics market through 2024, segmented by end-use industry, temperature range, resin type, and region.



Some of the features of 'Global High Temperature Thermoplastics Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global high temperature thermoplastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by end-use industry, temperature range, resin type, and region

Regional analysis: Global high temperature thermoplastics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for high temperature thermoplastics in the global high temperature thermoplastics market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, high temperature thermoplastics in the global high temperature thermoplastics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global high temperature thermoplastics market by end-use industry (transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, and others) temperature range (HTTs (range 302F-449.6F) and extreme temperature thermoplastics (range >449.6F)), resin type (high temperature fluoropolymers (high temperature FPs), high performance polyamide (HPPA), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), sulfone polymers (SP), liquid crystal polymers (LCP), aromatic ketone polymers (AKP), and poly-imide (PI)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the high temperature thermoplastics market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the high temperature thermoplastics market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this high temperature thermoplastics market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the high temperature thermoplastics market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the high temperature thermoplastics market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this high temperature thermoplastics market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this high temperature thermoplastics area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, high temperature thermoplastics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Electrical & Electronics

3.3.3: Industrial

3.3.4: Medical

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Temperature Range

3.4.1: HTTs (Range 302F-449.6F)

3.4.2: Extreme Temperature Thermoplastics (Range >449.6?F)

3.5: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Resin Type

3.5.1: High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temperature FPs)

3.5.2: High Performance Polyamide (HPPA)

3.5.3: Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

3.5.4: Sulfone Polymers (SP)

3.5.5: Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)

3.5.6: Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP)

3.5.7: Poly-imide (PI)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Region

4.2: North American High temperature thermoplastics Market

4.3: European High temperature thermoplastics Market

4.4: APAC High temperature thermoplastics Market

4.5: ROW High temperature thermoplastics Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Temperature Range

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Resin Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global High temperature thermoplastics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global High temperature thermoplastics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF

7.2: Celanese Corporation

7.3: Solvay

7.4: Arkema

7.5: Evonik Industries

7.6: Dow DuPont

7.7: SABIC

7.8: Victrex

7.9: Royal DSM

7.10: Toray



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t0m7s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900