New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SCARA Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959955/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The SCARA Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asic Robotics AG

Comau SpA

EPSON Robots

Hirata Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

YRG Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959955/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

SCARA Robots Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: SCARA Robots Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: SCARA Robots Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: SCARA Robots Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US SCARA Robots Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States SCARA Robots Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: SCARA Robots Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian SCARA Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian SCARA Robots Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for SCARA Robots: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: SCARA Robots Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese SCARA Robots Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: SCARA Robots Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European SCARA Robots Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European SCARA Robots Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: SCARA Robots Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European SCARA Robots Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: SCARA Robots Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French SCARA Robots Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: SCARA Robots Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German SCARA Robots Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian SCARA Robots Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: SCARA Robots Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for SCARA Robots: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: SCARA Robots Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe SCARA Robots Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 24: SCARA Robots Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: SCARA Robots Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific SCARA Robots Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World SCARA Robots Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World SCARA Robots Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959955/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001