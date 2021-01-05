New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Identification System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959953/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Automatic Identification System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 103-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959953/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automatic Identification System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automatic Identification System Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automatic Identification System Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automatic Identification System Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automatic Identification System Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Automatic Identification System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Automatic Identification System Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Automatic Identification System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Automatic Identification System Historic
Market Review in US$: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Automatic Identification System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Automatic Identification System Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Automatic Identification System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Automatic Identification System Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automatic Identification System Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Automatic Identification System Market
Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Automatic Identification System Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Automatic Identification System Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Automatic Identification System Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Automatic Identification System Historic
Market Scenario in US$: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Automatic Identification System Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Automatic Identification System Historic
Market Analysis in US$: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Automatic Identification System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Automatic Identification System Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Identification
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Automatic Identification System Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ for the Period
2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Automatic Identification System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020-2027
Table 24: Automatic Identification System Market in Rest of
Europe in US$: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Automatic Identification System Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Automatic Identification System Historic
Market Scenario in US$: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Automatic Identification System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Automatic Identification System
Historic Market Review in US$: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959953/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: