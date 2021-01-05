New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Identification System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959953/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Automatic Identification System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 103-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

exactEarth Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Garmin International, Inc.

Iridium Communications, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Maritec Solutions

New Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

ORBCOMM, Inc.

Raymarine, Inc.

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

Thales Group







Table 1: Automatic Identification System Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automatic Identification System Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automatic Identification System Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automatic Identification System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Automatic Identification System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Automatic Identification System Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Automatic Identification System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Automatic Identification System Historic

Market Review in US$: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Automatic Identification System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Automatic Identification System Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Automatic Identification System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Automatic Identification System Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automatic Identification System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Automatic Identification System Market

Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Automatic Identification System Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Automatic Identification System Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Automatic Identification System Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Automatic Identification System Historic

Market Scenario in US$: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Automatic Identification System Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Automatic Identification System Historic

Market Analysis in US$: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Automatic Identification System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Automatic Identification System Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Identification

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Automatic Identification System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ for the Period

2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Automatic Identification System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020-2027



Table 24: Automatic Identification System Market in Rest of

Europe in US$: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Automatic Identification System Market in

Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Automatic Identification System Historic

Market Scenario in US$: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Automatic Identification System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Automatic Identification System

Historic Market Review in US$: 2012-2019



