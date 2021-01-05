Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seaweed Snacks Market by Type, Source, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The seaweed snacks market was valued at $1,321.20 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $2,909.90 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.60% from 2021 to 2027.



The salty snack is popular in plant-based diets, as it is a unique vegan source of essential amino acids. Meanwhile, seaweed is an abundant, carbon-negative food source (meaning it doesn't require water or fertilizer to harvest), so it's ideal for eco-conscious consumers. Seaweed, for instance, absorbs nutrients from the seabed, making the marine vegetable packed with even more nutrients and vitamins than mainland-grown fruits and veggies. Seaweed contains both soluble and insoluble fiber, making seaweed a great prebiotic source to support gut health. These fibers include particular sugars called sulfated polysaccharides, which have been shown to increase the growth of 'good' gut bacteria and also increase the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), which provide support and nourishment to the GI tract cell lining.



An increase in vegan population has been noticed in the global market during the past few years. The growth in vegan population is anticipated to increase the demand for seaweed snacks. Consumers in countries such as Canada are avoiding animal products and demanding for healthier and cleaner naturally prepared seaweed snacks. Around 7.5 million people in the U.S. take animal-free diet assuming that it would keep them healthier in the future. The increase in vegan consumers is anticipated to increase the demand for various sources of seaweed snacks products. Demand for products with new ingredients is also projected to rise in the future, driving the global seaweed snacks market.



The global seaweed snacks market is segmented into type, source, distribution channel, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into nori sheets, flakes, bars, chips, and others. The source covered in the study include red, brown, and green. Depending on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarket, convenience store, specialty stores, and online. Based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of coco coir market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global coco coir industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The coco coir market report includes the market analysis at regional as well as the global level, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Key Findings

2.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

2.3. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Attractive Nutritional Profile of Seaweed Snacks

3.4.1.2. Growth in Vegan Population

3.4.1.3. Rising Health Awareness Among Consumer

3.4.1.4. Development in the Retail Structure

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High Cost of Production

3.4.2.1. Volatility in the Prices of Seaweed

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Opportunities in the Unpenetrated and Under Penetrated Developing Countries

3.5. Value Chain Analysis



Chapter 4: Seaweed Snacks Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Nori Sheets

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Flakes

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Bars

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Chips

4.5.1. Overview

4.5.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Overview

4.6.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5: Seaweed Snacks Market, by Source

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Red

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Brown

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. Green

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6: Seaweed Snacks Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Hypermarkets & Supermarket

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Convenience Store

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.4. Specialty Stores

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.5. Online

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7: Seaweed Snacks Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.2.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.2.6.1. U.S.

7.2.6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.6.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.2.6.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.6.2. Canada

7.2.6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.2.6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.6.3. Mexico

7.2.6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.2.6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.2.6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.3.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.3.6.1. Uk

7.3.6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.3.6.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.2. France

7.3.6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.3.6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.3. Netherlands

7.3.6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.3.6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.4. Germany

7.3.6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.3.6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.5. Turkey

7.3.6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.3.6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.6.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.6.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.3.6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.3.6.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.4.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.4.6.1. China

7.4.6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.4.6.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6.2. Japan

7.4.6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.4.6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6.3. South Korea

7.4.6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.4.6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6.4. Australia

7.4.6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.4.6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.4.6.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.4.6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.4.6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.5.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.5.6.1. Brazil

7.5.6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.6.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.5.6.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5.6.2. South Africa

7.5.6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.5.6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5.6.3. United Arab Emirates

7.5.6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.5.6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.5.6.4. Rest of LAMEA

7.5.6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

7.5.6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Source

7.5.6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yaum

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900