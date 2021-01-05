New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959950/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Satellite Ground Station Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Novelsat

ViaSat, Inc.

VT iDirect, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Total Companies Profiled: 46

