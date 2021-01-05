Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reclaimed Lumber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Furniture, Beams & Boards), by End-use (Commercial, Residential), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reclaimed lumber market size is expected to reach USD 68.47 billion by 2027
It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. The global market is anticipated to be driven by a growing interest in recycling due to environmental awareness, resulting in increased product demand.
The industry is rapidly rising due to growing environmental awareness, increasing interest in recycling, and intensifying urgency to deal with waste management issues. The construction sector has been observing an emerging trend of sustainable construction using cross-laminated timber.
The reclaimed lumber is extensively used in flooring, paneling, beams and boards, furniture, and other applications for residential, commercial, and industrial construction. The use of reclaimed lumber in construction results in fewer materials being sent to landfills, which will significantly reduce environmental pollution.
Key market players put a high emphasis on product availability, including product line and consistency of supply, and delivery schedule, which includes the ability to ship the product and meet the timelines promptly. These factors are expected to influence demand.
Reclaimed Lumber Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.4. Information Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
Chapter 3. Reclaimed Lumber Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Reclaimed Lumber market- Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Raw material analysis, by source
3.1.2. Supply chain analysis
3.2. Reclaimed Lumber market- Regulatory Landscape
3.3. Reclaimed Lumber Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4. Reclaimed Lumber Industry Analysis: Porter's
3.5. Reclaimed Lumber Industry Analysis - PESTEL
Chapter 4. Reclaimed lumber Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Reclaimed Lumber: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
4.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:
4.2.1. Flooring
4.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Paneling & Siding
4.2.3. Beams
4.2.4. Furniture
4.2.5. Others
Chapter 5. Reclaimed Lumber Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Reclaimed Lumber: End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:
5.2.1. Residential
5.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Commercial
5.2.3. Industrial
Chapter 6. Reclaimed Lumber Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Reclaimed Lumber Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis,2016 to 2027
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Vendor Landscape
7.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
7.3. Company Market Position Analysis
7.4. Strategy Framework
Chapter 8. Competitive Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0r8ol
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: