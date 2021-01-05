Trusted Medical co-founder and President, Harvey Castro, MD and Principal Katina Rhodes pose with the reusable water bottles donated by Trusted ER for students at Bellaire Elementary in Hurst, TX. The bottles are designed to keep students hydrated throughout the day as the school's water fountains are out-of-service due to COVID-19.

Trusted Medical co-founder and President, Harvey Castro, MD and Principal Katina Rhodes pose with the reusable water bottles donated by Trusted ER for students at Bellaire Elementary in Hurst, TX. The bottles are designed to keep students hydrated throughout the day as the school's water fountains are out-of-service due to COVID-19.

Dallas/Fort Worth, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted ER, one of DFW’s most innovative emergency room healthcare providers, is supplying 500 20-ounce reusable water bottles for students at Bellaire Elementary from kindergarten to fifth grade for the upcoming school year.

With drinking fountains shut down and removed from the school’s campus due to COVID-19, children at Bellaire Elementary are facing limited access to water during school hours, putting children at risk for dehydration. Although the pandemic already presents many challenges and concerns for schools, parents, and teachers this school year, the need for clean drinking water remains critical.

The initiative comes just in time as Bellaire Elementary is seeking assistance in providing students with reusable water bottles. Trusted Medical CEO, Lori Guerrero, MBA, MHA, RN says, “Community is at the heart of what we do and we want to support our community in any way we can. At a time when schools are facing many challenges due to the pandemic, we were alerted to the needs of our community and - as always - we are more than happy to meet those needs as our community’s healthcare resource.”

President and co-founder Harvey Castro, MD says, “This is just one of the many ways we are able to support our community especially during these trying times. Whether it’s in the ER or elsewhere, Trusted ER is here to help when our community needs us.”

According to the CDC, it’s important to provide access to drinking water in schools because it not only gives students a healthy alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages, but it also “helps to increase students’ overall water consumption, maintain hydration, and reduce energy intake if substituted for sugar-sweetened beverages.” Having access to drinking water also supports adequate hydration which can improve cognitive function in children and adolescents.

