Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cough, Cold & Allergy (CCA) Treatment Market (By Product Category, End-Users & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cough, cold & allergy (CCA) treatment market is expected to reach US$35.36 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.90%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024.



The factors such as rising demand for over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, upswing in air pollution, growth in the geriatric population, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, rising prevalence of asthma and upsurge in healthcare expenditures would drive the growth of the market.



However, the market growth would be challenged by abusive use of OTC CCA drugs, threats associated with drugs counterfeiting and legal regulations. A few notable trends may include escalating demand for antihistamines nasal therapy, accelerating growth rates of infectious diseases, increasing focus on telehealth and growth in pharmaceutical & biotech merger & acquisition.

The global CCA treatment market is highly competitive and consolidated in nature. The market is comprised of large multinational players as well as a few smaller and local players. Such players continue to invest considerable funds in developing new drugs in the market, which is resulting in the expansion of the CCA drug portfolio and thereby significantly contributing to its market growth on a global scale.

The fastest-growing regional market is the U.S., due to the presence of the well established pharmaceutical brands, having a strong brand image and brand loyal consumers, which has supported the consolidation of the market.



Further, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in the growing demand for and sales of OTC drugs for the management of common coronavirus symptoms of cough, cold, flu, rhinitis, which is providing a growth opportunity to the global CCA treatment market during the forecasted period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Difference Between Cold and Allergy

1.3 Classes of CCA Drugs

1.4 Types of CCA drugs

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Growth in Use of OTC Drugs

2.2 Corticosteroids For COVID-19

2.3 COVID-19 Impacts on People With Asthma and Allergies

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global CCA Treatment Market by Value

3.2 Global CCA Treatment Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global CCA Treatment Market Value by Product Category

3.3.1 Global Systemic Cold & Flu Treatment Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Systemic Cold & Flu Treatment Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Cough Remedies Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Cough Remedies Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Sore Throat Remedies & Medicated Confectionery Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Sore Throat Remedies & Medicated confectionery Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Allergy Remedies Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Allergy Remedies Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Tropical Decongestant Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Tropical Decongestant Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global CCA Treatment Market Value by End-Users

3.4.1 Global Pharmacy CCA Treatment Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Pharmacy CCA Treatment Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Hospitals & Clinics CCA Treatment Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Hospitals & Clinics CCA Treatment Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global CCA Treatment Market Value by Regions

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. CCA Treatment Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. CCA Treatment Market Forecast by Value

4.2 European 5

4.3 Japan

4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Sales of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medicines

5.1.2 Upswing in Air Pollution

5.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

5.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Asthma

5.1.6 Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditures

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Demand for Antihistamines Nasal Therapy

5.2.2 Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases

5.2.3 Increasing Focus on Telehealth

5.2.4 Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Merger & Acquisition

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Abusive Use of OTC CCA Drugs

5.3.2 Threats Associated with Drugs Counterfeiting

5.3.3 Legal Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Bristol-Myer Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Sanofi

