Auction date January 13, 2021                     

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2026-11-12 1059 SE0007125927  1.00%  4,000
2032-06-01
1056
SE0004517290
 2.25%
 1,000

Settlement date ﻿January 15, 2021    

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on January 13, 2021    

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

         

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se