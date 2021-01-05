Auction date January 13, 2021

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2026-11-12 1059 SE0007125927 1.00% 4,000 2032-06-01

1056

SE0004517290

2.25%

1,000



Settlement date ﻿January 15, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on January 13, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se