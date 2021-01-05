New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sandalwood Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959944/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Sandalwood Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited

Katyani Exports

Quintis (Australia) Pty Ltd.

R K

Essential Oils Company

Essential Oils Company Santanol Group







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sandalwood Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

