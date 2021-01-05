New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Salicylic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959943/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$341.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skin Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Salicylic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$120.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Hair Care Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Hair Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$42.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$56.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$77.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alfa Aesar, A Thermo Fisher Scientific Company

Alta Laboratories Ltd.

Hebei Jingye Group

J.M. Loveridge Ltd.

Novacap SAS

Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd. (SCPL)

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Salicylic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Salicylic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Salicylic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Salicylic Acid Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Skin Care (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Skin Care (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Skin Care (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hair Care (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hair Care (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hair Care (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Salicylic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Salicylic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Salicylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: Salicylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Salicylic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Salicylic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Salicylic

Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Salicylic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Salicylic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Salicylic Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Salicylic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Salicylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Salicylic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Salicylic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Salicylic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Salicylic Acid Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Salicylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Salicylic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Salicylic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Salicylic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Salicylic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Salicylic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Salicylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Salicylic Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Salicylic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Salicylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Salicylic Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Salicylic Acid Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Salicylic Acid Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Salicylic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Salicylic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Salicylic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Salicylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 51: Salicylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Salicylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Salicylic Acid Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Salicylic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Salicylic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Salicylic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Salicylic Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Salicylic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Salicylic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Salicylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Salicylic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Salicylic Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Salicylic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Salicylic Acid Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Salicylic Acid Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Salicylic Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Salicylic Acid Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Salicylic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Salicylic Acid Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 74: Salicylic Acid Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Salicylic Acid Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Salicylic Acid in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Salicylic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Salicylic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Salicylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Salicylic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Salicylic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Salicylic Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Salicylic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Salicylic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Salicylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Salicylic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Salicylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Salicylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Salicylic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Salicylic Acid Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Salicylic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Salicylic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Salicylic Acid Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Salicylic

Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Salicylic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Salicylic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Salicylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Salicylic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Salicylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Salicylic Acid in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Salicylic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Salicylic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Salicylic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Salicylic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Salicylic Acid Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Salicylic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Salicylic Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Salicylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Salicylic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Salicylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 114: Salicylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

