New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sales Performance Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959942/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Incentive Compensation Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Territory Management segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.2% share of the global Sales Performance Management market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Sales Performance Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Sales Monitoring & Planning Segment Corners a 30.9% Share in 2020



In the global Sales Monitoring & Planning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 135-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anaplan Inc.

Axtria Inc.

beqom SA

Callidus Software, Inc.

CDK Global, LLC

IBM Corporation

Iconixx

NICE Ltd.

Optymyze

Oracle Corporation

pSemi Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Workhuman

Xactly Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959942/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sales Performance Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sales Performance

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sales Performance Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Incentive

Compensation Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Incentive Compensation

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Incentive Compensation

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Territory

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Territory Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Territory Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Sales Monitoring &

Planning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Sales Monitoring & Planning

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales Monitoring &

Planning by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sales Analytics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Sales Analytics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Solutions

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sales Performance Management Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Sales Performance Management

by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management, Territory

Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and

Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management,

Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation

Management, Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning,

Sales Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management,

Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management,

Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: China Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management,

Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sales Performance Management Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sales

Performance Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation

Management, Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning,

Sales Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management,

Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation

Management, Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning,

Sales Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: France Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management,

Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation

Management, Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning,

Sales Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management,

Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management,

Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Sales Performance Management

by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management, Territory

Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and

Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management,

Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation

Management, Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning,

Sales Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory

Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation

Management, Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning,

Sales Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory

Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation

Management, Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning,

Sales Analytics and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Sales Performance

Management by Solution - Incentive Compensation Management,

Territory Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales

Analytics and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sales

Performance Management by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Incentive Compensation Management, Territory

Management, Sales Monitoring & Planning, Sales Analytics and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959942/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001