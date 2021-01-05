Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate technologies, trends, products, and market participants in the advanced drug delivery sector. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of advanced drug delivery products and trends in different types of industries.
Drug delivery refers to technologies, formulations based on drug vehicles or carriers, and approaches (routes of administration) used to deliver drugs for various applications or therapeutic use.
Advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) refer to the technologies used for controlling the rate of drug release. The type of technology used greatly depends on the type of disease, type of drug, and desired effect.
Advanced formulations and the use of novel drug vehicles have proven to increase the efficiency and efficacy of drug delivery systems, resulting in better treatment outcomes. Moreover, ADDS have become the holy grail in the treatment of several diseases and in unlocking the potential and value of pharma's existing compounds, as well as in exploring the potential of several new compounds, including ones that don't make it to market due to their limitations or issues related to factors such as adsorption, solubility, toxicity, molecular weight, metabolism, distribution, and excretion.
Although the quest for advanced drug delivery systems and formulations began long ago, ADDS have gained more momentum in the past few decades with the development and advancement of formulations and technologies such as modified-release technologies, targeted-release technologies, and formulations based on nanoparticles, microparticles, polymer conjugates, interfering RNA (siRNA), monoclonal antibodies, intelligent/smart polymers, osmotically modulated drug delivery, liposomes, and dendrimers.
Advanced drug delivery is an attractive industry with multifaceted growth opportunities in research and development, technologies, applications, and formulations.
Market analysis based on drug release mechanism shows that controlled-release and targeted-release formulations command the largest share of the market, and this is anticipated to remain the same over the next five years. Market analysis by route of administration clearly suggests that oral route administration and oral dosage forms dominate the market. The injectable sector is also expanding. To stay competitive, product differentiation is critical and demands high priority.
Oncology is the largest application area in the advanced drug delivery market due to the increasing use of new drug carriers and materials in targeted-release and controlled-release drug delivery, which has led to better drug formulations meeting unmet market needs. The COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling new developments in the respiratory sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Evaluation of the Market Based on Technology
Chapter 4 Evaluation of the Market Based on Route of Administration
Chapter 5 Evaluation of the Market Based on Vehicle/Carrier
Chapter 6 Evaluation of the Market Based on Application
Chapter 7 Evaluation of the Market Based on Geographic Region
Chapter 8 Overview of the Advanced Medical Device Industry
Chapter 9 Review of Patents on Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
Chapter 10 Market Summary
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
