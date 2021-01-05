New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sachet Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959937/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Goods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Sachet Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Healthcare Sector Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Healthcare Sector segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sachet Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sachet Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sachet Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Food Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Food Industry (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Food Industry (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Healthcare Sector (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Healthcare Sector (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Healthcare Sector (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Industrial Use (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial Use (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial Use (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sachet Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Sachet Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Sachet Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Sachet Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Sachet Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sachet
Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Sachet Packaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Sachet Packaging in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Sachet Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sachet Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Sachet Packaging Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Sachet Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Sachet Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Sachet Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Sachet Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Sachet Packaging Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Sachet Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Sachet Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Sachet Packaging in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Sachet Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sachet Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Sachet Packaging Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Sachet Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Sachet Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Sachet Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Sachet Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Sachet Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Sachet Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Sachet Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Sachet Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Sachet Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Sachet Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Sachet Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Sachet Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Sachet Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Sachet Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sachet Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Sachet Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Sachet Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Sachet Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Sachet Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Sachet Packaging Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Sachet Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Sachet Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Sachet Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Sachet Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Sachet Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Sachet Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Sachet Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Sachet Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Sachet Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Sachet Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Sachet Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Sachet Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Sachet Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Sachet Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Sachet Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sachet
Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Sachet Packaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Sachet Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Sachet Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sachet Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Sachet Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Sachet Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Sachet Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Sachet Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Sachet Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Sachet Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Sachet Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Sachet Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
