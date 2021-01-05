New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sachet Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959937/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Goods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Sachet Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Healthcare Sector Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Healthcare Sector segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Holdings SA

Heinrich Ludwig Verpackungsmittel GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi PLC

Sealed Air Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sachet Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sachet Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sachet Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Food Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Food Industry (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Food Industry (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Healthcare Sector (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Healthcare Sector (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Healthcare Sector (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Industrial Use (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Industrial Use (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Industrial Use (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sachet Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Sachet Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Sachet Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Sachet Packaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Sachet Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sachet

Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Sachet Packaging Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Sachet Packaging in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Sachet Packaging Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sachet Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Sachet Packaging Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Sachet Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Sachet Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Sachet Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Sachet Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Sachet Packaging Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Sachet Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Sachet Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Sachet Packaging in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Sachet Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sachet Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Sachet Packaging Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Sachet Packaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Sachet Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Sachet Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Sachet Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Sachet Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Sachet Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Sachet Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Sachet Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Sachet Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Sachet Packaging Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Sachet Packaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Sachet Packaging Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Sachet Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Sachet Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sachet Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sachet Packaging Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Sachet Packaging Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Sachet Packaging Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Sachet Packaging Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Sachet Packaging in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Sachet Packaging Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Sachet Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Sachet Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Sachet Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Sachet Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Sachet Packaging Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Sachet Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Sachet Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Sachet Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Sachet Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Sachet Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Sachet Packaging Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Sachet Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Sachet Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Sachet Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Sachet Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sachet

Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Sachet Packaging Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Sachet Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Sachet Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Sachet Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Sachet Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sachet Packaging in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Sachet Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Sachet Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Sachet Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Sachet Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Sachet Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Sachet Packaging Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Sachet Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Sachet Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Sachet Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Sachet Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

