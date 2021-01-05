Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market - Market Size, Forecasts, Trials and Trends, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
CAR-T cell therapy is a remarkably promising treatment for cancer patients. It is a type of immunotherapy where doctors collect immune cells, modify them in a laboratory, and provide them the power to easily recognize and kill cancer cells. When infused into a patient, the cells get multiplied and stay in the body as "living drugs."
T-cells form the backbone of CAR-T cell therapy. T-cells are the workhorses of our immune system and play a key role in directing the immune response and killing cells infected by pathogens. In CAR-T cell therapy, blood is drawn from the patient and the T-cells are separated out. In the laboratory, a disarmed virus is then used to genetically engineer the T-cells to produce chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. These receptors are synthetic and do not exist naturally. Once infused into the patient, these CARs enable the T-cells to recognize and get attached to an antigen (specific protein) on the tumor cell leading to the destruction of the tumor.
Since the approval of the first CAR-T cell therapeutic in 2017, widespread research, an exponential increase in clinical trial activity, proliferative M&A activity, and lucrative IPOs have created a robust CAR-T cell market. This billion dollar market would not have been possible without the remarkable efficacy of Kymriah, Yescarta, and Tecartus in treating several types of blood cancers.
Today, the CAR-T cell therapy industry is witnessing:
This global strategic report reveals:
This 232-page global strategic report will position you to:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Overview
2. Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T (Car-T) Cell Therapy: A Brief Overview
3. History of CAR-T Cell Therapy
3.1 Current Status of CAR-T Therapy Products
3.2 Prospective CAR-T Product Candidates
3.3 Transformative Potential of CAR-T Therapy
3.4 Small Patient Population & Huge Clinical Trial Landscape
4. Manufacture of CAR-T Cells
4.1 Automation in CAR-T Manufacturing
4.2 Operating Expenses in Autologous CAR-T Manufacturing
4.3 Operating Expenses in Allogeneic CAR-T Manufacturing
5. CAR-T Target Antigens: A Brief Overview
5.1 CAR-T Target Antigens on Hematological Cancers
5.2 CAR-T Target Antigens on Solid Tumors
5.3 Common Antigens Targeted by CAR-T Cells
5.3.1 Cluster of Differentiation 19 (CD19)
5.3.2 Mesothelin
5.3.3 B-Cell Maturation Agent (BCMA)
5.3.4 GD2
5.3.5 Glypican-3 (GPC3)
5.3.6 Cluster Differentiation-22 (CD22)
6. CAR-T Patent Landscape
6.1 Geographical Origin of CAR-T Patent Applications
6.2 Top Ten CAR-T Patent Jurisdictions
6.3 Affiliations of CAR-T Cell Patent Applicants
6.3.1 Top 20 Companies in CAR-T Patent Landscape
6.3.2 TOP 20 Research Centers in CAR-T Patent Landscape
6.3.3 Top 20 CAR-T Cell Inventors
6.3.4 Top Five CAR-T Patents with Most Family Members
6.3.5 Top Five CAR-T Patents with Most Inventors in Co-Authorship
6.3.6 Top Five Patents with Most Co-Applicants
6.3.7 Top Five CAR-T Patents with Most Citations Received
7. Global CAR-T Clinical Trials: An Overview
7.1 CAR-T Targeted Biomarkers in Clinical Trials
7.2 CAR-T Targeted Indications in the U.S. Clinical Trials
7.3 Indications Addressed by CAR-T Clinical Trials in China
7.4 Percent Share of Indications Addressed by the Ongoing CAR-T Clinical Trials
7.5 Phase of CAR-T Clinical Trials
7.6 CAR-T Clinical Trial Sponsor Companies and Institutions in the U.S.
7.7 CAR-T Clinical Trial Sponsor Companies and Institutions in China
7.8 CAR-T Clinical Trial Sponsor Companies and Institutions in other Countries
7.9 Ongoing Clinical Trials with Improved CAR-T Constructs
7.10 Geographic Distribution of CAR-T Clinical Trials
7.11 Distribution of CAR-T Clinical Trials by Type of CAR Generations
7.12 Distribution of CAR-T Clinical Trials by Type of ScFv Used
7.13 Distribution of CAR-T Clinical Trials by Type of Vectors Used
8. Published Scientific Papers & NIH Grants
8.1 Number of Published Papers
8.2 NIH Funding for CAR-T Research
9. Deals in CAR-T Therapy Space
9.1 Most Recent CAR-T Deals
9.1.1 Gilead Sciences/Tango Therapeutics
9.1.2 Kite/Teneobio
9.1.3 Fate/Janssen
9.1.4 Juno/Oxford Biomedica
9.1.5 Allogene/MaxCyte
9.1.6 Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.
9.1.7 Cellectis/Servier
9.1.8 Cell Therapies, Pvt. Ltd
9.1.9 Astellas/Adaptimmune
9.1.10 Astellas/Xyphos
9.1.11 Carisma Therapeutics, Inc./NYU Langone Health
10. Marketed CAR-T Products
10.1 Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)
10.2 Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel)
10.3 Tecartus (Brexucabtagene autoleucel)
10.4 Other Promising CAR-T Product Candidates
11. Reimbursement for Car-T Therapies
11.1 Hospital Reimbursement in the U.S. for CAR-T Therapy
11.2 Outcomes-Based Reimbursement for CAR-T Therapies in EU5 Countries
11.2.1 France
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.5 U.K.
12. Blood Cancers: An Overview
12.1 Lymphoma
12.2 Leukemia
12.3 Multiple Myeloma (MM)
12.4 Treatment Options for Blood Cancers
12.5 The Staggering Cost of Cancer Therapy
13. Market Analysis
13.1 Global Market for CAR-T Cell Therapy by Product
13.2 Global CAR-T Market by Geography
13.3 Global Market for CAR-T Therapy by Indication
13.4 Companies at the Forefront of CAR-T Market
13.5 Barriers and Strategies for Success in CAR-T 2.0 Market Place
13.5.1 Barriers to CAR-T 2.0 Commercial Success
13.5.1.1 Capacity constraints
13.5.1.2 Competition among Manufacturers
13.5.1.3 Competition from other Treatments
13.5.2 Market Development Strategies for CAR-T 2.0
13.5.2.1 Effective Physician Education
13.5.2.2 Logistical Excellence
13.5.2.3 Evidence Generation
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Aleta BioTherapeutics
14.1.1 Atela's Pipeline
14.2 Allogene Therapeutics
14.2.1 AlloCAR-T Therapy
14.3 Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
14.4 Attars Biotherapeutics
14.4.1 Technology
14.4.2 Next-Generation CAR-T
14.5 Autolus Therapeutics, plc
14.6 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
14.6.1 GoCAR Technology
14.6.2 Bellicum's Pipeline
14.7 BioNTech
14.7.1 Collaborators
14.7.2 Services
14.7.3 Engineered Cell Therapies
14.7.4 CAR-T Programs
14.7.4.1 BNT211
14.7.4.2 BNT212
14.8 bluebird bio
14.8.1 CAR-T Collaborations
14.8.1.1 Collaboration with Celgene
14.8.1.2 Collaboration with Inhibrx
14.8.1.3 Collaboration with TC BioPharm
14.9 Carina Biotech
14.9.1 New CAR-T Cells
14.9.2 CAR-T Access Technologies
14.9.2.1 Chemokine Receptor Mediation
14.9.2.2 Gel Formulation to Deliver CAR-T Cells
14.10 CARsgen Therapeutics
14.11 Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.
14.11.1 Cartesian's Approach
14.12 CARTherics
14.12.1 Technology
14.13 Celgene Corporation
14.13.1 Lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel)
14.14 Cellectis
14.14.1 Universal Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cells (UCARTs)
14.14.1.1 UCART
14.14.1.2 UCART22
14.14.1.3 UCARTCS1
14.14.1.4 UCART19
14.14.1.5 ALLO-501
14.14.1.6 ALLO-715
14.15 Celularity, Inc.
14.15.1 P CAR-T
14.16 Celyad Oncology
14.16.1 TIM Technology
14.16.2 shRNA Technology
14.17 Creative Biolabs
14.17.1 CAR Construction and Production Platform
14.18 CRISPR Therapeutics
14.18.1 CRISPR/Cas9 Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy
14.19 Cytovia Therapeutics
14.20 DiaCarta, Inc.
14.20.1 Personalized CAR-T Immunotherapy Platform
14.21 Empirica Therapeutics
14.21.1 Technology
14.22 Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.
14.23 EXUMA Biotech Corp.
14.23.1 Logic Gate CAR-T Technology
14.23.2 Same-Day CAR-T Therapy
14.24 Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
14.25 Formula Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
14.25.1 Technology
14.26 Gilead Sciences, Inc.
14.26.1 TECARTUS (Brexucabtagene autoleucel)
14.26.2 Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel)
14.26.3 Cell Therapy
14.27 Gracell Biotechnologies
14.27.1 Dual CAR
14.27.2 FasTCAR
14.27.3 TrUCAR
14.28 iCell Gene Therapeutics
14.28.1 iCell Platforms
14.28.1.1 CARvac
14.28.1.2 Non Gene Edited Universal CARs
14.28.1.3 C-TPS1
14.28.1.4 T-Cell Targeted CARs
14.28.1.5 Compound CARs
14.29 Janssen Biotech, Inc.
14.29.1 JNJ-4528
14.30 Juno Therapeutics
14.31 JW Therapeutics, Co., Ltd.
14.31.1 Relmacabtagene autoleucel (Relma-cel)
14.32 Kite Pharma, Inc.
14.32.1 Kite's Technologies (CAR-T & TCR)
14.32.2 Kite's Therapies
14.32.2.1 Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel)
14.32.2.2 Tecartus (Brexucabtagene autoleucel)
14.33 MaxCyte, Inc.
14.33.1 CARMA Cell Therapies
14.33.2 Flow Electroporation Technology
14.34 Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation
14.34.1 HuMNC2-CAR44
4.35 Mustang Bio, Inc.
14.36 Nanjing Legend Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
14.36.1 LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528
14.37 Noile-Immune Biotech
14.38 Novartis International, AG
14.38.1 Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)
14.39 Oxford Biomedica plc
14.40 PeproMene Bio, Inc.
14.40.1 BAFF-R CAR-T Cells
14.41 Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
14.41.1 PiggyBac DNA Modification System
14.41.2 Autologous & Allogeneic Programs
14.41.2.1 P-BCMA-101
14.41.2.2 P-PSMA-101
14.41.2.3 P-BCMA-ALLO1
14.41.2.4 P-MUC1C-ALLO1
14.41.2.5 P-PSMA-ALLO1
14.42 Precigen, Inc.
14.43 Precision Biosciences
14.44 Prescient Therapeutics
14.44.1 OmniCAR Technology
14.45 ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.
14.45.1 Custom CAR-T Cell Development
14.46 Protheragen
14.46.1 PR-18-01
14.47 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
14.48 TC Biopharm
14.48.1 Co-Stim CAR-T
14.49 T-CURX
14.49.1 CARAMBA
14.50 Tessa Therapeutics, Pvt. Ltd.
14.50.1 CD30 CAR-T Cells
14.50.2 Allogeneic CD30-CAR EBVSTs
14.51 Tmunity Therapeutics, Inc.
14.52 Wugen
14.53 Xyphos Biosciences, Inc.
14.53.1 Xyphos' Strategy
14.54 Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
14.54.1 Non-Viral CAR-T Therapy
