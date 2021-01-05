Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market - Market Size, Forecasts, Trials and Trends, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



CAR-T cell therapy is a remarkably promising treatment for cancer patients. It is a type of immunotherapy where doctors collect immune cells, modify them in a laboratory, and provide them the power to easily recognize and kill cancer cells. When infused into a patient, the cells get multiplied and stay in the body as "living drugs."

T-cells form the backbone of CAR-T cell therapy. T-cells are the workhorses of our immune system and play a key role in directing the immune response and killing cells infected by pathogens. In CAR-T cell therapy, blood is drawn from the patient and the T-cells are separated out. In the laboratory, a disarmed virus is then used to genetically engineer the T-cells to produce chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. These receptors are synthetic and do not exist naturally. Once infused into the patient, these CARs enable the T-cells to recognize and get attached to an antigen (specific protein) on the tumor cell leading to the destruction of the tumor.

Since the approval of the first CAR-T cell therapeutic in 2017, widespread research, an exponential increase in clinical trial activity, proliferative M&A activity, and lucrative IPOs have created a robust CAR-T cell market. This billion dollar market would not have been possible without the remarkable efficacy of Kymriah, Yescarta, and Tecartus in treating several types of blood cancers.

Today, the CAR-T cell therapy industry is witnessing:

Landmark approvals of CAR-T cell therapies by regulatory bodies worldwide

Lucrative acquisitions within the CAR-T industry

Large IPOs within the industry

An increasingly competitive IP environment

Unprecedented investment flowing into CAR-T cell research

This global strategic report reveals:

Market size determinations with segmentation and forecasts through 2027

Approved CAR-T products by indication and region

Clinical trial activity by type, region, phase, and sponsor

CAR-T industry M&A transactions and IPOs

Strategic partnerships and commercialization agreements

Industry trends and future directions

Competitors composing the global marketplace

This 232-page global strategic report will position you to:

Capitalize on emerging trends

Improve internal decision-making

Reduce company risk

Approach outside partners and investors

Out compete your competition

Implement an informed and advantageous business strategy in 2021

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

2. Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T (Car-T) Cell Therapy: A Brief Overview

3. History of CAR-T Cell Therapy

3.1 Current Status of CAR-T Therapy Products

3.2 Prospective CAR-T Product Candidates

3.3 Transformative Potential of CAR-T Therapy

3.4 Small Patient Population & Huge Clinical Trial Landscape

4. Manufacture of CAR-T Cells

4.1 Automation in CAR-T Manufacturing

4.2 Operating Expenses in Autologous CAR-T Manufacturing

4.3 Operating Expenses in Allogeneic CAR-T Manufacturing

5. CAR-T Target Antigens: A Brief Overview

5.1 CAR-T Target Antigens on Hematological Cancers

5.2 CAR-T Target Antigens on Solid Tumors

5.3 Common Antigens Targeted by CAR-T Cells

5.3.1 Cluster of Differentiation 19 (CD19)

5.3.2 Mesothelin

5.3.3 B-Cell Maturation Agent (BCMA)

5.3.4 GD2

5.3.5 Glypican-3 (GPC3)

5.3.6 Cluster Differentiation-22 (CD22)

6. CAR-T Patent Landscape

6.1 Geographical Origin of CAR-T Patent Applications

6.2 Top Ten CAR-T Patent Jurisdictions

6.3 Affiliations of CAR-T Cell Patent Applicants

6.3.1 Top 20 Companies in CAR-T Patent Landscape

6.3.2 TOP 20 Research Centers in CAR-T Patent Landscape

6.3.3 Top 20 CAR-T Cell Inventors

6.3.4 Top Five CAR-T Patents with Most Family Members

6.3.5 Top Five CAR-T Patents with Most Inventors in Co-Authorship

6.3.6 Top Five Patents with Most Co-Applicants

6.3.7 Top Five CAR-T Patents with Most Citations Received

7. Global CAR-T Clinical Trials: An Overview

7.1 CAR-T Targeted Biomarkers in Clinical Trials

7.2 CAR-T Targeted Indications in the U.S. Clinical Trials

7.3 Indications Addressed by CAR-T Clinical Trials in China

7.4 Percent Share of Indications Addressed by the Ongoing CAR-T Clinical Trials

7.5 Phase of CAR-T Clinical Trials

7.6 CAR-T Clinical Trial Sponsor Companies and Institutions in the U.S.

7.7 CAR-T Clinical Trial Sponsor Companies and Institutions in China

7.8 CAR-T Clinical Trial Sponsor Companies and Institutions in other Countries

7.9 Ongoing Clinical Trials with Improved CAR-T Constructs

7.10 Geographic Distribution of CAR-T Clinical Trials

7.11 Distribution of CAR-T Clinical Trials by Type of CAR Generations

7.12 Distribution of CAR-T Clinical Trials by Type of ScFv Used

7.13 Distribution of CAR-T Clinical Trials by Type of Vectors Used

8. Published Scientific Papers & NIH Grants

8.1 Number of Published Papers

8.2 NIH Funding for CAR-T Research

9. Deals in CAR-T Therapy Space

9.1 Most Recent CAR-T Deals

9.1.1 Gilead Sciences/Tango Therapeutics

9.1.2 Kite/Teneobio

9.1.3 Fate/Janssen

9.1.4 Juno/Oxford Biomedica

9.1.5 Allogene/MaxCyte

9.1.6 Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

9.1.7 Cellectis/Servier

9.1.8 Cell Therapies, Pvt. Ltd

9.1.9 Astellas/Adaptimmune

9.1.10 Astellas/Xyphos

9.1.11 Carisma Therapeutics, Inc./NYU Langone Health

10. Marketed CAR-T Products

10.1 Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)

10.2 Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel)

10.3 Tecartus (Brexucabtagene autoleucel)

10.4 Other Promising CAR-T Product Candidates



11. Reimbursement for Car-T Therapies

11.1 Hospital Reimbursement in the U.S. for CAR-T Therapy

11.2 Outcomes-Based Reimbursement for CAR-T Therapies in EU5 Countries

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 U.K.

12. Blood Cancers: An Overview

12.1 Lymphoma

12.2 Leukemia

12.3 Multiple Myeloma (MM)

12.4 Treatment Options for Blood Cancers

12.5 The Staggering Cost of Cancer Therapy

13. Market Analysis

13.1 Global Market for CAR-T Cell Therapy by Product

13.2 Global CAR-T Market by Geography

13.3 Global Market for CAR-T Therapy by Indication

13.4 Companies at the Forefront of CAR-T Market

13.5 Barriers and Strategies for Success in CAR-T 2.0 Market Place

13.5.1 Barriers to CAR-T 2.0 Commercial Success

13.5.1.1 Capacity constraints

13.5.1.2 Competition among Manufacturers

13.5.1.3 Competition from other Treatments

13.5.2 Market Development Strategies for CAR-T 2.0

13.5.2.1 Effective Physician Education

13.5.2.2 Logistical Excellence

13.5.2.3 Evidence Generation

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Aleta BioTherapeutics

14.1.1 Atela's Pipeline

14.2 Allogene Therapeutics

14.2.1 AlloCAR-T Therapy

14.3 Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

14.4 Attars Biotherapeutics

14.4.1 Technology

14.4.2 Next-Generation CAR-T

14.5 Autolus Therapeutics, plc

14.6 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

14.6.1 GoCAR Technology

14.6.2 Bellicum's Pipeline

14.7 BioNTech

14.7.1 Collaborators

14.7.2 Services

14.7.3 Engineered Cell Therapies

14.7.4 CAR-T Programs

14.7.4.1 BNT211

14.7.4.2 BNT212

14.8 bluebird bio

14.8.1 CAR-T Collaborations

14.8.1.1 Collaboration with Celgene

14.8.1.2 Collaboration with Inhibrx

14.8.1.3 Collaboration with TC BioPharm

14.9 Carina Biotech

14.9.1 New CAR-T Cells

14.9.2 CAR-T Access Technologies

14.9.2.1 Chemokine Receptor Mediation

14.9.2.2 Gel Formulation to Deliver CAR-T Cells

14.10 CARsgen Therapeutics

14.11 Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.

14.11.1 Cartesian's Approach

14.12 CARTherics

14.12.1 Technology

14.13 Celgene Corporation

14.13.1 Lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel)

14.14 Cellectis

14.14.1 Universal Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cells (UCARTs)

14.14.1.1 UCART

14.14.1.2 UCART22

14.14.1.3 UCARTCS1

14.14.1.4 UCART19

14.14.1.5 ALLO-501

14.14.1.6 ALLO-715

14.15 Celularity, Inc.

14.15.1 P CAR-T

14.16 Celyad Oncology

14.16.1 TIM Technology

14.16.2 shRNA Technology

14.17 Creative Biolabs

14.17.1 CAR Construction and Production Platform

14.18 CRISPR Therapeutics

14.18.1 CRISPR/Cas9 Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy

14.19 Cytovia Therapeutics

14.20 DiaCarta, Inc.

14.20.1 Personalized CAR-T Immunotherapy Platform

14.21 Empirica Therapeutics

14.21.1 Technology

14.22 Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.

14.23 EXUMA Biotech Corp.

14.23.1 Logic Gate CAR-T Technology

14.23.2 Same-Day CAR-T Therapy

14.24 Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

14.25 Formula Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

14.25.1 Technology

14.26 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

14.26.1 TECARTUS (Brexucabtagene autoleucel)

14.26.2 Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel)

14.26.3 Cell Therapy

14.27 Gracell Biotechnologies

14.27.1 Dual CAR

14.27.2 FasTCAR

14.27.3 TrUCAR

14.28 iCell Gene Therapeutics

14.28.1 iCell Platforms

14.28.1.1 CARvac

14.28.1.2 Non Gene Edited Universal CARs

14.28.1.3 C-TPS1

14.28.1.4 T-Cell Targeted CARs

14.28.1.5 Compound CARs

14.29 Janssen Biotech, Inc.

14.29.1 JNJ-4528

14.30 Juno Therapeutics

14.31 JW Therapeutics, Co., Ltd.

14.31.1 Relmacabtagene autoleucel (Relma-cel)

14.32 Kite Pharma, Inc.

14.32.1 Kite's Technologies (CAR-T & TCR)

14.32.2 Kite's Therapies

14.32.2.1 Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel)

14.32.2.2 Tecartus (Brexucabtagene autoleucel)

14.33 MaxCyte, Inc.

14.33.1 CARMA Cell Therapies

14.33.2 Flow Electroporation Technology

14.34 Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation

14.34.1 HuMNC2-CAR44

4.35 Mustang Bio, Inc.

14.36 Nanjing Legend Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

14.36.1 LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528

14.37 Noile-Immune Biotech

14.38 Novartis International, AG

14.38.1 Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)

14.39 Oxford Biomedica plc

14.40 PeproMene Bio, Inc.

14.40.1 BAFF-R CAR-T Cells

14.41 Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

14.41.1 PiggyBac DNA Modification System

14.41.2 Autologous & Allogeneic Programs

14.41.2.1 P-BCMA-101

14.41.2.2 P-PSMA-101

14.41.2.3 P-BCMA-ALLO1

14.41.2.4 P-MUC1C-ALLO1

14.41.2.5 P-PSMA-ALLO1

14.42 Precigen, Inc.

14.43 Precision Biosciences

14.44 Prescient Therapeutics

14.44.1 OmniCAR Technology

14.45 ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

14.45.1 Custom CAR-T Cell Development

14.46 Protheragen

14.46.1 PR-18-01

14.47 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

14.48 TC Biopharm

14.48.1 Co-Stim CAR-T

14.49 T-CURX

14.49.1 CARAMBA

14.50 Tessa Therapeutics, Pvt. Ltd.

14.50.1 CD30 CAR-T Cells

14.50.2 Allogeneic CD30-CAR EBVSTs

14.51 Tmunity Therapeutics, Inc.

14.52 Wugen

14.53 Xyphos Biosciences, Inc.

14.53.1 Xyphos' Strategy

14.54 Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

14.54.1 Non-Viral CAR-T Therapy

