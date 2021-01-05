New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SaaS-based SCM Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959936/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.5% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise SCM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.6% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud-Based SCM segment is readjusted to a revised 24.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR

The SaaS-based SCM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 16.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Descartes Systems Group
  • IBM Corporation
  • Infor
  • JDA Software Group, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959936/?utm_source=GNW

