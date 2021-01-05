New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SaaS-based SCM Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959936/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.5% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise SCM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.6% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud-Based SCM segment is readjusted to a revised 24.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR
The SaaS-based SCM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 16.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
SaaS-based SCM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: World Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise SCM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Premise SCM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise SCM by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-Based SCM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cloud-Based SCM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based SCM by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US SaaS-based SCM Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 11: USA Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise SCM and
Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM
by Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: China Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European SaaS-based SCM Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM
by Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM
by Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 29: France Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM
by Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: UK Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise SCM and
Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
SaaS-based SCM by Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SaaS-based
SCM by Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
SaaS-based SCM by Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for SaaS-based SCM by
Segment - On-Premise SCM and Cloud-Based SCM Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for SaaS-based SCM
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
SCM and Cloud-Based SCM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
