Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (4th Edition) by Phase of Development, Type of Component Manufacturing, Target Indications, Type of Payload Used, Type of Linker, Type of Antibody Origin, Type of Antibody Isotype and Geography, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the ADC contract manufacturing market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract services providers engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the ADC contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030.
Report Highlights
Owing to the fact that ADCs are highly potent, cytotoxic molecules, the manufacturing of such conjugated entities requires elaborate technical capabilities, along with manufacturing acumen related to both biologics and highly potent chemical substances. Specifically, the development of an antibody requires experience in protein engineering, cell line development, bioprocess development and related scale-up techniques.
The production of the cytotoxic payloads, which are used in ADCs, requires contained manufacturing facilities, special equipment, and expertise in advanced chemical synthesis and purification techniques. In addition, the process is incomplete without state-of-art linker technologies, which are required for the final bioconjugation step, wherein the antibody component is attached to the cytotoxic payload. Given the aforementioned requirements, industry stakeholders generally do not (entirely) manufacture ADCs in-house. Presently, it is estimated that, 70-80% of ADC manufacturing operations are outsourced.
This trend is likely to persist in the coming years, as well. In fact, even some of the leading players in this domain claim to be dependent on contract manufacturers for the supply of one or more components of their respective ADC products/product candidates. All these factors contribute towards increasing the complexity of ADC supply chain.
However, as per the recent industry trends, the number of collaborations, strategic alliances and acquisitions have enabled the companies to offer integrated supply chain solutions. Given the anticipated growth in demand for ADCs, the contract manufacturing market in this domain is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Market Landscape
5. Company Profiles
6. Company Competitiveness Analysis
7. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Recent Expansions
8. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Partnerships And Collaborations
9. Make Versus Buy Decision Making
10. Value Chain Analysis
11. ADC Manufacturing: Capacity Analysis
12. ADC Therapeutics: Market Overview
13. Novel ADC Conjugation Technology Platforms
14. Geographical Clinical Trials Analysis
15. ADC Therapeutics: Demand Analysis
16. Regional Capability Assessment Analysis
17. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis
18. SWOT Analysis
19. Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On The ADC Contract Manufacturing Market
20. Concluding Remarks
21. Interview Transcripts
22. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
