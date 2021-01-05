Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (4th Edition) by Phase of Development, Type of Component Manufacturing, Target Indications, Type of Payload Used, Type of Linker, Type of Antibody Origin, Type of Antibody Isotype and Geography, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the ADC contract manufacturing market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract services providers engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the ADC contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030.



Report Highlights

An overview of the current market with respect to the players involved in the contract manufacturing of ADCs. It features information on company size, year of establishment, types of services offered (antibody manufacturing/HPAPI or cytotoxic payload manufacturing/linker manufacturing/conjugation/fill-finish), location of headquarters, location of manufacturing facilities, scale of operations (preclinical, clinical and commercial), and additional development services (proof-of-concept studies/process development and scale-up/analytical development). In addition, the chapter includes details on the antibody contract manufacturers and HPAPI/cytotoxic payload contract manufacturers.

Elaborate profiles of contract manufacturers that offer conjugation services at the commercial scale. Each profile provides a brief overview of the company, its financial information, details on ADC manufacturing capabilities, location of facilities, recent developments, and a comprehensive future outlook.

A competitiveness analysis of contract manufacturers across key geographical areas, featuring a four-dimensional bubble representation, taking into consideration supplier strength (company size and its experience in this field), service strength (number of ADC services offered, number of additional services offered and location of ADC manufacturing facilities), manufacturing strength (scale of operation and number of ADC manufacturing facilities) and company size (small-sized, mid-sized and large).

A detailed analysis of the expansions undertaken (since 2012) by various service providers for augmenting their respective ADC service portfolios, based on a number of parameters, including year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion and new facility), type of service offered (manufacturing services, analytical/development services and fill/finish), geographical location of facility, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and most active players (in terms of number of instances).

An analysis of the recent partnerships (since 2012) focused on manufacturing of ADCs, based on various parameters, such as year of agreement, type of agreement (manufacturing agreement, research agreement, product development, licensing agreement, service alliance, acquisition and others), key players and the geographical distribution of this activity.

A qualitative analysis highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by ADC developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or outsource the manufacturing to a contract service provider.

Owing to the fact that ADCs are highly potent, cytotoxic molecules, the manufacturing of such conjugated entities requires elaborate technical capabilities, along with manufacturing acumen related to both biologics and highly potent chemical substances. Specifically, the development of an antibody requires experience in protein engineering, cell line development, bioprocess development and related scale-up techniques.



The production of the cytotoxic payloads, which are used in ADCs, requires contained manufacturing facilities, special equipment, and expertise in advanced chemical synthesis and purification techniques. In addition, the process is incomplete without state-of-art linker technologies, which are required for the final bioconjugation step, wherein the antibody component is attached to the cytotoxic payload. Given the aforementioned requirements, industry stakeholders generally do not (entirely) manufacture ADCs in-house. Presently, it is estimated that, 70-80% of ADC manufacturing operations are outsourced.



This trend is likely to persist in the coming years, as well. In fact, even some of the leading players in this domain claim to be dependent on contract manufacturers for the supply of one or more components of their respective ADC products/product candidates. All these factors contribute towards increasing the complexity of ADC supply chain.



However, as per the recent industry trends, the number of collaborations, strategic alliances and acquisitions have enabled the companies to offer integrated supply chain solutions. Given the anticipated growth in demand for ADCs, the contract manufacturing market in this domain is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Market Landscape



5. Company Profiles



6. Company Competitiveness Analysis



7. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Recent Expansions



8. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Partnerships And Collaborations



9. Make Versus Buy Decision Making



10. Value Chain Analysis



11. ADC Manufacturing: Capacity Analysis



12. ADC Therapeutics: Market Overview



13. Novel ADC Conjugation Technology Platforms



14. Geographical Clinical Trials Analysis



15. ADC Therapeutics: Demand Analysis



16. Regional Capability Assessment Analysis



17. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis



18. SWOT Analysis



19. Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On The ADC Contract Manufacturing Market



20. Concluding Remarks



21. Interview Transcripts



22. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

