The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 13.7 million in December 2020 and has decreased by 46.6% in comparison to December 2019.



Based on the Government of the Republic of Lithuania act regarding quarantine declaration, from 16th March 2020 until 18th April 2020 all Apranga Group stores in Lithuania were closed due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection (stores in supermarkets were closed until 25th April 2020). Also, according to the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Estonia, all Group stores operating in shopping malls in Estonia were closed from 27th March 2020 until 11th May 2020. From 28th March 2020 until 16th May 2020, stores in Latvia operating in shopping malls could not work on weekends. Also, from 16th December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania are temporarily closed. In Latvia, the stores are temporarily closed from 19th December 2020 (until then, from 14th November 2020, trading on weekends was prohibited in Latvia). These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 53.7 million in 4th quarter 2020 or by 25.8% less than in 2019. During the 4th quarter 2020 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 30.7% year-on-year, in Latvia decreased by 20.3% and in Estonia decreased by 14.9%.

The unaudited year 2020 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 204.2 million and has decreased by 17.6% comparing to 2019.

In 2020 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 118.3 million and decreased by 19.8% year-on-year. In 2020 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia was EUR 52.4 million and decreased by 11.8% year-on-year, in Estonia has made EUR 33.5 million and decreased by 18.5% year-on-year.

During the year 2020 Apranga Group opened 5 stores, reconstructed 7 and closed 12 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 179 stores (104 in Lithuania, 48 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.6 thousand sq. m., or by 1.3% less than a year ago.

