Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Distribution Management System Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advanced distribution management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period. Increasing renewable energy demand across the world, the surging requirements for better customer service and utility efficiency, and rapid development of the smart grid are some major factors driving the growth of an advanced distribution management system market.



Key Market Trends



Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) is an integrated system of smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems that enables two-way communication between utilities and customers. It automatically and remotely measures electricity used, connects and disconnect service, identify and isolate outages, and monitor voltage.

It is combined with customer technologies, such as in-home displays and programmable communicating thermostats, and enables utilities to offer new time-based rate programs and incentives that encourage customers to reduce peak demand and manage energy consumption and costs.

Increasing investment in advanced metering infrastructure to reduce the cost from remote billing and metering services is expected to compel the market. According to the CenterPoint Energy report, the cost saving of more than USD 61 million was recorded from 2012-2014, and tamper detection functions of AMI alone prevented revenue losses exceeding USD 450,000 in 2012 and USD 130,000 in 2014.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is investing to support grid modernization through research, development, demonstration, analysis, and technology transfer activities. It released a Grid Modernization Multi-Year Program Plan (MPP) to achieve a modern, secure, sustainable, and reliable grid which is supported by the Grid Modernization Lab Consortium, a multi-year collaboration among 14 DOE national laboratories and regional networks, that assist it in developing and implementing the activities of the MYPP, and it is expected to drive the AMI market in the United States.

North America is Expected to Experience Significant Growth

North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to rapid technological advancements and penetration of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) in various sectors, stringent government regulations mandating the deployment of an advanced distributed management system to reduce electric loss and cost and increasing smart cities projects which are expected to drive the growth in North America.

Due to the growing demand for enhanced power quality, data security, and resiliency to natural disasters and other threats which interrupt the supply of power, most of the companies are deploying innovative ADMS systems. For instance, in February 2020, Open Systems International, Inc. launched a new business unit, AfterNext Solutions, to provide utilities with integrated hardware and software solutions. It's newest offering, Tina (Thermo Intelligent Network Appliance), a secure, intelligent thermostat that connects utilities directly to consumers and also informs incentive programs, time-of-day pricing, green energy profile, and other prosumer programs which drives them to reduce their electricity usage in peak hours.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has temporarily slowed the demand for advanced distribution management systems as most of the infrastructure projects are delayed in order to contain the spread of the virus. For instance, in May 2020, Google's Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its plan to build a high-tech neighborhood on Toronto's waterfront, Quayside project, due to unprecedented economic uncertainty.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Adoption Of Smart Grid Technology

4.2.2 Rising Energy Demand And Efficient Distribution Management System

4.2.3 Increasing Investment in Infrastructure Construction in Emerging Economies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Higher Initial Investment

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Offering

5.2 System Type

5.2.1 Distribution Management System (DMS)

5.2.2 Automated Meter Reading/Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMR/AMI)

5.2.3 Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS)

5.2.4 Energy Management Systems (EMS)

5.2.5 Customer Information Systems (CIS)

5.2.6 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

5.3 End-user Verticals

5.3.1 Energy & Utilities

5.3.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Defense and Government

5.3.5 Infrastructure

5.3.6 Transportation & Logistics

5.3.7 Others End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

ABB Group

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Advanced Control Systems

Schneider Electric SE

Survalent Technology

ETAP/Operation Technology,Inc.

S&C Electric Company

Capgemini Consulting

Open Systems International, Inc

Alstom S.A.

7 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6t9jt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900