New York, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "4PL Logistics Market by Type (Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model and Industry Innovator Model): Global al Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".
According to the research study, the global 4PL Logistics Market was estimated at USD 57.65 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 84.43 Billion by 2026. The global 4PL Logistics Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Supply chain logistics can be defined as the management of resources including procurement, storage, and transportation of resources to the receiving end. The fourth party logistics is the latest innovative form of supply chain outsourcing. It is a complete transfer of overall logistics management and not only the logistics task. The fourth party logistics offers various functionality in the management of inbound dynamic logistics, raw material supply, and demand-driven logistics.
A large section of logistics customers and industrial manufacturing companies seek logistics service providers with high management capabilities and services for the management of inbound supplies. The inbound logistics handling requires a holistic solution for the management of all types of required material as well as the packaging need. The growing challenges and complexities in supply chain management have resulted in increased demand for outsourced logistics services. The 4PL services are intended to handle entire logistic management and are a major factor that is propelling the growth of the fourth party logistics market.
Additionally, the manufacturers and retailer/distributors are seeking the incorporation of effective logistics services for inbound procurement and supplier collaboration management. These developments are further expected to propel the fourth party logistics market growth in the foreseeable future.
Top Market Players
Major players operating in the global 4PL logistic market mentioned in this report include C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd., CEVA Logistics, Accenture Consulting, XPO Logistics, Inc., 4PL Insights, LLC., Global4PL Supply Chain Services, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and 4PL Group and Logistics Plus Inc.
The solution integrator model is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period. In this model, the 4PL service providers offer end-to-end supply chain solutions to the customer. This market growth is owing to the range of services provided under this model to the client leading to increased demand for the solution integrator model-based 4PL services. This model finds major demand from the food and beverage industry.
4PL Logistics Market: Key Segments
Global 4PL Logistics Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis
The rising challenges and complexities in the management of supply chains demanding for outsourced logistics services are the primary driver that is propelling the growth of the fourth party logistics market. Additionally, the increasing need for an economic and effective supply chain management system benefitting both in and outsourcing are additional drivers leading to market growth.
However, hesitance towards acquiring outsourced logistics by companies in consideration of reduced control over the supply chain hampers the expected market growth.
The 4PL logistics market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 4PL logistics industry by practically splitting the market based on type and region. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.
The e-commerce sector in the ASEAN countries is comparatively underdeveloped as compared to economies such as the U.S., Europe, and China. Numerous initiatives have been introduced across the ASEAN region to support the market growth, such as the ASEAN ICT Master plan 2015, and ASEAN Broadband Corridor. Additional initiatives are taken by individual governments to support the growth of e-commerce. Initiatives of the Chinese government to tackle logistics issues related to export through e-commerce. These initiatives generate multiple opportunities to the fourth party logistics-based companies located in the region, thus providing future growth prospectus for the growth of the fourth-party logistics market.
Key Insights from Primary Research
