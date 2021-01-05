Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Slicer Market By Product (Manual and Automatic), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Household Slicer Market size is expected to reach $465.7 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



The rising inclination for effective food equipment across the residential segment is accelerating the demand for household slicers. The acceptance, introduction, and adoption of new and foreign cuisines and the rising trend of finger foods are probably going to boost the demand for specialized tools.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Manual and Automatic. In 2019, the manual slicer held the highest share of the revenue. The growing availability of an item at various ranges of prices has been a significant component in boosting the segment. These items provide superior accuracy, enhanced control, and clean slicing of food items, such as fruits and vegetables. The increasing interest in cooking shows, specifically among the youth population, has boosted the demand for slicers.



By Distribution Channel



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. The segment of the online distribution channel is anticipated to observe the highest growth during the forecast period with a major CAGR. The rising penetration of the Internet among the middle-class income group, alongside the growing utilization of smartphones and similar devices, is among the major reasons behind the increasing prominence of online retail channels. Customers are quickly moving towards online purchasing with the growth of e-commerce giants like Amazon, Alibaba, eBay, and JD.com.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the high growth during the forecast period with a major CAGR. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India are the major markets that offer various growth opportunities for the product in the next few years. The high amount of penetration and availability of the utility slicer in the residential segments of the region are encouraging customers to choose low- and medium-priced items. Nonetheless, the growing preferences of customers to invest in superior-quality conventional equipment for testing different and new cuisines is anticipated to boost the demand for the product in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sirman s.p.a, Weber Maschinenbau GmbH, Deville Technologies, Inc., MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH, Foodmate, Inc., Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Magurit Gefrierschneider GmbH, Swedlinghaus Srl, Hallde and Brunner-Anliker GmbH.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Household Slicer Market, by Product

1.4.2 Global Household Slicer Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Household Slicer Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Household Slicer Market by Product

3.1 Global Manual Market by Region

3.2 Global Automatic Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Household Slicer Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Online Market by Region

4.2 Global Offline Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Household Slicer Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Sirman s.p.a

Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

Deville Technologies, Inc.

MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH

Foodmate, Inc.

Bizerba SE & Co. KG

Magurit Gefrierschneider GmbH

Swedlinghaus Srl

Hallde

Brunner-Anliker GmbH

