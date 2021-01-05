BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) announced today the appointment of Hutham Olayan to its board of directors. Ms. Olayan is Chair of The Olayan Group, a multinational investment enterprise as well as a leading operator of businesses in Saudi Arabia, where the group originated in 1947. Ms. Olayan has decades of experience as a long-term investor in various asset classes in global markets.



Frank McKenna, Chair of the Board of Directors of Brookfield, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Olayan to Brookfield. As an accomplished business leader and skilled director, she brings vast knowledge and significant experience in international business to the board of directors.” Mr. McKenna continued, “Ms. Olayan’s appointment furthers our strong commitment to diversity throughout Brookfield and brings the number of our female directors to six, which constitutes – I am very pleased to be able to say – a majority of our independent directors.”

