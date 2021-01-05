Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global LiDAR Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in LiDAR market have undergone significant change in recent years, with low frequency short range radar system to high frequency long range LiDAR system.



The rising wave of new technologies, such as medium and long range LiDAR are creating significant potential in various automotive applications, and driving the demand for LiDAR technologies.



In LiDAR market, various technologies, such as short range, medium range, and long range LiDAR are used in various applications. Increasing use of drone equipped with LiDAR for greater accuracy, growing demand for the 3D imaging technology, and encouragement from the government and institutes for adoption of LiDAR in engineering projects are creating new opportunities for various LiDAR technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the LiDAR market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global LiDAR technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the LiDAR companies profiled in this report include Teledyne Optech, Leica Geosystem, Rieg Laser Measurement System, Trimble, Faro Technologies, Quantum Spatial (Aerometric), Beijing Surestar Technology (Isurestar), Velodyne Lidar, Geokno, and Sick AG.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the LiDAR market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in LiDAR market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in LiDAR market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in LiDAR technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this LiDAR market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this LiDAR technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in LiDAR Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. LiDAR Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Short Range LiDAR

4.2.2. Medium Range LiDAR

4.2.3. Long Range LiDAR

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Corridor Mapping by Technology

4.3.1.1. Short Range LiDAR

4.3.1.2. Medium Range LiDAR

4.3.1.3. Long Range LiDAR

4.3.2. Engineering by Technology

4.3.3. Environment by Technology

4.3.4. ADAS and Driverless by Technology

4.3.5. Exploration by Technology

4.3.6. Others by Technology



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. LiDAR Market by Region

5.2. North American LiDAR Technology Market

5.2.1. United States LiDAR Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian LiDAR Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican LiDAR Technology Market

5.3. European LiDAR Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom LiDAR Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive LiDAR Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive LiDAR Technology Market

5.4. APAC LiDAR Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese LiDAR System Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese LiDAR System Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian LiDAR System Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean LiDAR Technology Market

5.5. ROW LiDAR Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the LiDAR Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the LiDAR Market by Installation Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the LiDAR Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the LiDAR Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the LiDAR Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the LiDAR Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the LiDAR Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Teledyne Optech

9.2. Leica Geosystem

9.3. Rieg Laser Measurement System

9.4. Trimble

9.5. Faro Technologies

9.6. Quantum Spatial (Aerometric)

9.7. Beijing Surestar Technology (Isurestar)

9.8. Velodyne Lidar

9.9. Geokno

9.10. Sick AG



