MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA") (Nasdaq: TELA), an innovative MedTech company focused on advancing the field of soft-tissue reconstruction, announced today that it has welcomed Bruce Freedman, M.D., FACS as Vice President of Clinical Development. After 32 years as a private practice general surgeon specializing in hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction, Dr. Freedman has joined TELA Bio to advocate for a more natural hernia repair mesh option as an alternative to permanent and resorbable synthetic mesh.

“As a surgeon who has performed thousands of hernia repairs with plastic mesh over the past three decades, I fully understand the clinical limitations of using synthetic mesh to repair human tissue,” said Dr. Freedman. “Unfortunately, plastic mesh has the potential to create a foreign body response and inflammation in some patients, the effects of which can cause complications immediately after surgery or even many years down the road. OviTex® is a very different material and was designed specifically to reduce this foreign-body response. As I incorporated it in my practice, I saw first-hand how the careful work that went into the design positively impacted my patients.” He added, “TELA Bio is providing much needed innovation in the hernia repair specialty, and I believe this product has remarkable potential to help surgeons break decades-long dependence on plastic mesh, while advancing treatment and better serving the patient.”

In his role, Dr. Freedman will be using his extensive experience as a healthcare provider to share the clinical and financial benefits of the OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix portfolio with surgeons and hospital administration. “TELA Bio has spent the past several years working closely with surgeons in capturing and documenting clinical and financial evidence. They’ve got a powerful message, one I’m enthusiastic to help spread,” Dr. Freedman added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Freedman to our team. Improving patient access to our innovative technology requires education throughout the healthcare delivery system, which includes surgeons, clinical resources, supply chain, hospital administrators, and patients,” said Antony Koblish, Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, TELA Bio. “Dr. Freedman adds a credible, experienced voice that will help distinguish us from the many larger, legacy companies. Like us, he shares a passion for safer hernia repair and his decision to join our mission further reinforces the critical need to offer patients a more natural hernia repair.”

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA Bio's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA Bio's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science, and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

About OviTex

OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome. Do not use OviTex in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For prescription use only. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix Instructions for Use.

The statements made or results achieved by TELA Bio customers described herein were achieved in their specific setting. Due to variations in clinical experience and technique, there is no guarantee that these results are typical. A surgeon must use his or her own clinical judgment when deciding which products are appropriate for treatment of a particular patient. Always refer to the package insert, product label, and/or instructions for use before using any TELA Bio product. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets.