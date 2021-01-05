STRATHAM, N.H., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Position Imaging , a pioneer in logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, and Omaha, NE-based Lozier/CASI, the leading manufacturer of retail store fixtures, today announced an expansion of their supplier and co-sell relationship.



In early 2020, Position Imaging selected Lozier as their exclusive shelving provider for their eCommerce fulfillment solution for retail, iPickup® , and their multi-family residential package management solution, Smart Package Room® . After bringing these systems into the Lozier headquarters in Omaha to demonstrate this innovation to its customers, the company was so impressed with the solution effectiveness that it approached Position Imaging about selling these solutions directly to its customers. Position Imaging agreed and formed a partnership enabling Lozier to sell iPickup to its customer accounts.

Over the course of 2020, the companies worked together to develop products around the iPickup solution including a unique boom mount that enables Position Imaging’s Amoeba computer vision module to be easily attached to Lozier shelving. They also prototyped an ADA compliant, fully-enclosed version of the iPickup Single zone solution.

In addition to product development and the retail iPickup solution, the companies have also collaborated on several projects including the deployment of Position Imaging’s residential package management solution, Smart Package Room. These Smart Package Room collaborations included a massive installation in NYC at one of the largest residential developments in the U.S. Using shelving from Lozier, the system effectively handles hundreds of packages daily, providing a much faster, more flexible solution for residents while saving the property management hundreds of thousands of dollars on its package management operation.

Also, in October, Position Imaging supported Lozier by providing training and live demos of the iPickup self-service and staff assisted solutions to their sales team on-site during their national sales meeting in Dallas, TX.

For 2021, the relationship will expand further to focus on expanding sales and supporting service. In addition to planned cooperation at major tradeshows like RetailX and NRF, Position Imaging’s iPickup Director of Channel Partner Support, Marc Bujold, will be joining Lozier to directly support Lozier’s iPickup sales. Lozier will also begin incorporating its newly acquired CASI installation and support services into the iPickup platform.

“We truly value Lozier as a strategic partner. Having Marc join Lozier to directly support their efforts to sell iPickup and having CASI available to help support iPickup’s installation and servicing is a real win for our company,” said Ned Hill, CEO of Position Imaging.

“We have been really excited about Position Imaging since our partnership started in July. iPickup creates another great use case for our shelving at retail and we look forward to more collaboration in 2021,” said Andy Lozier, President of Lozier/CASI.

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room™, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through iPickup to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations.

About Lozier

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Lozier is an industry leader providing store fixtures to chain retailers throughout the world. Lozier began manufacturing fixtures in 1956 and originated the basics of today’s shelving systems. Lozier is proud to serve customers representing a wide range of industries including grocery, automotive parts, mass retailers, hardware, chain drug, sporting goods and more. Through strategic partnerships, Lozier also offers backroom automation solutions that increase retailers’ efficiency and productivity.