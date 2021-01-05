CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in January 2021:



ICR Conference 2021 (Virtual), January 12, 2021: Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will present at 10:30 am EST and management will participate in one-on-one meetings on January 11 and 12.



23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference (Virtual), January 14, 2021: Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will present at 9:15 am EST and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,100 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

