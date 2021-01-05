Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Learning Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions and Applications for K through 12, College, Vocational and Corporate Instruction 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the e-learning marketplace including the companies, strategies, technologies, solutions, and applications for distance learning. The report provides analysis and forecasts for e-learning by technology, infrastructure, solutions, and services from 2020 to 2025. The report also provides quantitative analysis globally and regionally for the e-learning marketplace.



A dominant trend for the last two decades, the e-learning market is anticipated to experience step-function type growth as a result of the COVID19 pandemic due to the need for virtually every type of learner from pre-K through higher learning. While some vocational and college programs have adopted remote learning long before the pandemic, many have been forced to implement solutions in a compressed period of time.



Longer-term, many institutions will revisit initial decisions, seeking more permanent e-learning market solutions. In the post-pandemic world, the publisher of this report sees some organizations requiring remote learning as a primary delivery system whereas others will seek robust solutions as a back-up should the need arise once again in the future.



Target Audience:

Enterprise L&D organizations

Distance and eLearning providers

Remote training and simulations providers

Academic and instructional institutions of all types

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Overview

2.1 Academic Marketplace

2.2 Distance Learning

2.3 Corporate Learning and Training

2.4 K-12 Level Education

2.5 Self-Paced Learning

2.6 Addressing the Academic Digital Divide



3.0 Leading E-Learning Companies

3.1 100% Effective Ltd

3.2 1st Choice Project Management Training

3.3 360DigiTMG

3.4 360training.com

3.5 A1 Trainings

3.6 Acacia Learning

3.7 Academia Musicale

3.8 ACI Learning

3.9 Agile Academy

3.10 Agilemania

3.11 AHA World Campus

3.12 Allyn International - logistics eLearning

3.13 alphaprep.net

3.14 AMALGA Educraft Pvt. Ltd.

3.15 Amdon

3.16 AMT Training

3.17 Animal Biology and Care Education

3.18 Anujjindal.in

3.19 Appetite Learning

3.20 Apple Technosoft

3.21 Apsed

3.22 Aptron Gurgaon

3.23 ArtistWorks

3.24 Art-K

3.25 Asian College of Teachers -Teaching Degree Course

3.26 ATO Experts Ltd.

3.27 AWS Online Training

3.28 Bar Exam Crackers

3.29 Bastion Safety Solutions

3.30 BCIT WORLD

3.31 BICERO Ltd.

3.32 Bigger Brains

3.33 BioPharma Institute

3.34 BitDegree

3.35 Bookboon

3.36 Bramble Academy Limited

3.37 Butterfly Training

3.38 CanopyLAB

3.39 Cardinus

3.40 Career Step

3.41 CareerSprints.com

3.42 Cbitss Digital Marketing

3.43 CCC

3.44 Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA)

3.45 CertBuddyz

3.46 Certification Planner

3.47 CIEL

3.48 Classblox

3.49 Clutch Prep

3.50 CoachTube

3.51 Code Institute

3.52 Cogitando Healthcare Agentur

3.53 Cognixia

3.54 Com2Learn

3.55 Compassionate Geek

3.56 Compliance Wave

3.57 Comply Guru Limited

3.58 Computer Tutoring Ltd

3.59 ContentETC

3.60 ConverseLink Ltd.

3.61 Coorpacademy

3.62 Corpro SA

3.63 Coursalytics

3.64 CourseCard, Inc.

3.65 CourseIndex

3.66 CoursePeek

3.67 Course-Source Marketplace

3.68 CQ Net

3.69 Creativity Hub

3.70 Credo Systemz

3.71 CustomGuide

3.72 DataFlair

3.73 DataMites

3.74 DeGRANDSON Global

3.75 Desklib

3.76 Dexlab Analytics

3.77 Digi Disruptors

3.78 Digital Teacher

3.79 Divwy Digital Marketing Training Institute (DDMTI)

3.80 DoviLearn

3.81 Draw Paint Academy

3.82 Driving Dynamics

3.83 e-SKY Solutions

3.84 eAge Technologies

3.85 EasyLlama

3.86 Easyscholars

3.87 ECBSE

3.88 Ed-Next

3.89 Ed4Career

3.90 Edease

3.91 Edelweiss Group

3.92 Edjet

3.93 EDST e-Learning

3.94 educ8all

3.95 Education Ecosystem

3.96 EDUCBA

3.97 Educor

3.98 eduKazi

3.99 Eduonix Learning Solution

3.100 Eduporium plus many more



4.0 E-Learning Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global E-Learning Market 2020 - 2025

4.2 E-Learning Technology 2020 - 2025

4.2.1 E-Learning Hardware 2020 - 2025

4.2.2 E-Learning Software 2020 - 2025

4.2.3 E-Learning Managed Services 2020 - 2025

4.3 E-Learning Applications 2020 - 2025

4.3.1 E-Learning Synchronous Applications 2020 - 2025

4.3.2 E-Learning Asynchronous Applications 2020 - 2025

4.4 E-Learning Types 2020 - 2025

4.5 E-Learning Education Category 2020 - 2025

4.5.1 E-Learning Higher Education Category 2020 - 2025

4.5.2 E-Learning University Category 2020 - 2025

4.6 Regional E-Learning Market 2020 - 2025

4.6.1 North America E-Learning by Country 2020 - 2025

4.6.2 South America E-Learning by Country 2020 - 2025

4.6.3 Europe E-Learning by Country 2020 - 2025

4.6.4 APAC E-Learning by Country 2020 - 2025

4.6.5 MEA E-Learning by Country 2020 - 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cipuox

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900