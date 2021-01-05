On 5 January 2021, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Astlanda Ehitus entered into a contract for conducting concrete works of Tehnopol office building and parking house at Mäealuse 2/4, Tallinn.

The contract includes construction of concrete structures of Tehnopol 3 office building with one underground and eight above ground floors and a parking house located at Tehnopol science and business campus in Tallinn Mustamäe district.

The contract value is approximately EUR 3.85 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in November 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Head of Concrete Works Department, Mr. Risto Sappinen, tel. +372 680 5105.

