Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Focus on Application Area, Ecosystem Type, Country Data (15 Countries)- Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Precision medicine is a concept that collectively integrates the outcomes and the endeavors of research and healthcare. The ability to tailor the diagnostics and therapeutics offered to the patients is the key to precision medicine. The combination of biotechnology development, digitization of healthcare, and public investment led to the evolution of the personalization of disease-based therapies.
This evolution within precision medicine will profoundly impact the biopharmaceutical industry, and multiple players from biopharma to diagnostics companies with multiple functions such as research and development to commercial operations will witness a change.
The global oncology precision medicine market was valued at $46.90 billion in 2019, and it is expected to grow at an impressive double-digit rate of 11.21% and reach a value of $148.66 billion in 2030.
The existing oncology precision medicine market is favored by multiple factors, which include rising cancer incidences and death rates, several government initiatives, coupled up with the general population's growing awareness pertaining to molecular level diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the increasing number of advancements in molecular diagnostics, increasing FDA approvals for such precision medicine-based oncology drugs, improving focus on research and development activities by key healthcare companies are also leading toward market expansion.
Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of application (breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, other applications), ecosystem type (applied sciences, precision diagnostics, digital health and information technology, precision therapeutics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World). This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, and future opportunities to detail the scope and provide a 360-coverage of the domain.
Market Report Coverage - Oncology Precision Medicine
Market Segmentation
Regional Segmentation
Key Oncology Precision Medicine Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Almac Group Ltd., ANGLE plc, Asuragen, Inc.,AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, bioMerieux SA., BGI Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Gilead Sciences, Inc. Illumina, Inc, Konica Minolta, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDx Health, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Novartis AG, Opko Health,Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermofisher Scientific, QIAGEN, and Quest Diagnostics
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of the Research Study
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Data Sources
3.2 Secondary Data Sources
3.3 Market Estimation Model
3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Evolution of Precision Medicine for Cancer Management and Treatment
4.3 Applications of Precision Medicine in Oncology
4.3.1 Identifying Genetic Mutations and Risks of Cancer Through Precision Diagnostics
4.3.2 Promising Technological Developments Supporting Precision Oncology
4.3.2.1 Low-Throughput Genomic Sequencing to High-Throughput Genomic Sequencing
4.3.2.2 Multicell Hybrid Detection to Single-Cell Precision Detection
4.3.2.3 Advancing Applications of ctDNA Detection Technology
4.3.2.4 CRISPR/Cas Technology
5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market
5.1 Disruption of Oncology Precision Medicine Due to COVID-19
5.2 COVID-19 Affecting Supply Chain of Oncology Precision Medicine-Based Therapies
5.3 Interruption in Research and Clinical Development and Commercial Operation
5.3.1 Research and Clinical Development
5.3.2 Commercial Operation and Access
5.4 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future
6 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Industry Analysis
6.1 Legal and Regulatory Framework and Requirements
6.1.1 North America
6.1.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in U.S.
6.1.2 Europe
6.1.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2 Legal Requirements and Framework by the MHLW
6.3 Patent Landscape
7 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Market Dynamics
7.1 Overview
7.2 Market Driving Factors
7.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Cancer
7.2.2 Decreasing Trial and Error-Based Drug Prescription Through Pharmacogenomics
7.2.3 Increasing Usage of Predictive Biomarker for Diagnostics
7.2.4 Rapid Technological Advancements
7.2.5 Decreasing Cost of Genomic Sequencing
7.3 Market Restraining Factors
7.3.1 Large Scale Data Integration, Analysis and Establishment of Secure Data Libraries
7.3.2 Inadequate Reimbursement Scenario for Precision Medicine
7.3.3 Regulatory Barriers in the Advancement of Precision Medicine
7.3.4 Lack of Expertise, Education, and Awareness for Precision Medicine Implementation
7.4 Market Opportunities
7.4.1 Unprecedented Improvements in Disease Modelling via In Silico, In Vitro, and In Vivo Methods
7.4.2 Expansion into the Emerging Markets
8 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape
8.1 Key Strategies and Developments
8.1.1 Product Offerings
8.1.2 Synergistic Activities
8.1.3 Regulatory and Legal
8.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
8.1.5 Business Expansions and Funding
8.2 Market Share Analysis
8.3 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company), 2019
9 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2030
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Breast Cancer
9.1.2 Lung Cancer
9.1.3 Colorectal Cancer
9.1.4 Prostate Cancer
9.1.5 Cervical Cancer
9.1.6 Other Cancer
10 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem), $Million, 2019-2030
10.1 Overview
10.2 Applied Sciences
10.2.1 Genomics
10.2.2 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Genomics Market (by Technology)
10.2.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
10.2.2.2 Precision Medicine Next-Generation Sequencing (PM NGS)
10.2.2.3 Genome Editing
10.2.2.4 Other Technologies
10.2.3 Pharmacogenomics
10.2.4 Other Applied Sciences
10.3 Precision Diagnostics
10.3.1 Molecular Diagnostics (MDx)
10.3.2 Medical Imaging
10.4 Digital Health and Information Technology
10.4.1 Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)
10.4.2 Big Data Analytics
10.4.3 IT Infrastructure
10.4.4 Genomics Informatics
10.4.5 In-Silico Informatics
10.4.6 Mobile Health
10.5 Precision Therapeutics
10.5.1 Clinical Trials
10.5.2 Cell Therapy
10.5.3 Drug Discovery and Research
10.5.4 Gene Therapy
11 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market (by Region), $Million, 2019-2030
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Europe Oncology Precision Medicine Market Dynamics
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 U.K.
11.3.6 Spain
11.3.7 Rest-of-Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
11.4.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Precision Medicine Market Dynamics
11.4.1.1 China
11.4.1.2 Japan
11.4.1.3 Australia
11.4.1.4 India
11.4.1.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1.1 Brazil
11.5.1.2 Mexico
11.5.1.3 Rest-of-LATAM
11.6 Rest-of-the-World
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Abbott Laboratories
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market
12.1.3 Financials
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
12.3 Almac Group Ltd.
12.4 ANGLE plc
12.5 ASURAGEN INC.
12.6 BGI Group
12.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.8 bioMerieux S.A.
12.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
12.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
12.11 Gilead Sciences, Inc.
12.12 Illumina, Inc.
12.13 Konica Minolta, Inc.
12.14 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
12.15 MDx Health, Inc.
12.16 Myriad Genetics, Inc
12.17 Novartis AG
12.18 OPKO Health, Inc.
12.19 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
12.20 Quest Diagnostics
12.21 QIAGEN N.V.*
12.22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
