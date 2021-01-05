Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Gym and Fitness Centre Market Outlook to 2023 - by Revenue Stream, by Subscription Period, by Region, by Number of Gyms, by Subscription Fees and by Gender." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia Gym and Fitness Centre Market Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of fitness center market genesis and overview, market ecosystem, market structure, market size, and market segmentation.
The report profoundly covers major market growth drivers, market trends and challenges, snapshot on personal trainer market, snapshot on other fitness services market, customer profile in fitness services market, Business profile (including fitness business and sole trading), major pain points faced by customer for a fitness center and SWOT analysis.
Competition landscape, competition nature, major competition parameters and company profile of major players (Anytime Fitness, F45 Aus Hold Co. Pty Ltd., Cross Fit, Snap Fitness, Good Life Health Clubs, Plus Fitness, Jetts Fitness, Fernwood Fitness and Virgin Active) have been covered.
The report also covers future revenue growth along with market segmentation and analyst recommendation including where to set up fitness center, which all services should be offered, what better practice should be followed for attracting customers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Consolidated Market Sizing Approach
3. Australia Fitness Market Overview and Genesis
4. Australia Fitness Service Market Size (By Revenue, Membership & Number of Fitness Centers), 2013-2018
5. Australia Fitness Service Market Segmentation, 2018
5.1. By Major Revenue Streams (Gym Membership and Personal Training), 2018
5.2. By Membership Subscription (1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months), 2018
5.3. By Region (New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Southern Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and Northern Territory), 2018
5.4. By Organized and Unorganized Market, 2018
5.5. Number of Gyms by Subscription Fees, 2018
5.6. By Gender (Male & Female), 2018
6. Customer Profiling- Australia Fitness Service market
6.1. Customer Decision Making Parameters, 2018
6.2. Reasons for Leaving a Gym Membership, 2018
6.3. Reasons for choosing Personal Trainer and time spent with Personal Trainer
6.4. Type of Fitness Activity
6.5. Participation by Age group
6.6. Frequency of participation (yearly)
7. Business Profile- Australia Fitness Service Market
7.1. Fitness Business
7.2. Sole Trading/Independent Business
8. Australia Fitness Service Market Growth Drivers & Trends
8.1. Trends and Recent Developments
8.2. Growth Drivers
9. Market Challenges in Australia Fitness Services Market
10. Government Regulations and Certification Authority, Training Centers for Professional Trainers, Regulations for managing and functioning of gyms in Australia Fitness Services Market
10.1. Fitness Industry Code of Practice
10.2. Fitness Australia
10.3. Certifications required for Personal Trainers
10.4. Registered Training Organizations (RTOs)
11. SWOT Analysis of Australia Fitness Service Market
12. Competitive Landscape in Australia Fitness Services Market
12.1. Competition Scenario (Market Nature, Bargaining Power, Entry Barriers, Market Positioning and Competition Parameters), 2018
12.2. Market Share of Major Players in Organized Market (Anytime Fitness, YMCA Australia, Good Life Health Clubs, Cross Fit, Plus Fitness and Others), 2018
12.3. Strengths and Weaknesses Of Major Players (Anytime Fitness, YMCA Australia, Good Life Health Clubs, Cross Fit, Plus Fitness And Others) In Australia Fitness Services Market
12.4. Comparison Matrix in Australia Fitness Service Market, 2018
13. Company Profiles of Major Players in Australia Fitness Service Market
13.1. Anytime Fitness
13.2. F45 Aus Hold Co. Pty Ltd.
13.3. Cross Fit
13.4. Snap Fitness
13.5. Good Life Health Clubs
13.6. Plus Fitness
13.7. Jetts Fitness
13.8. Fernwood Fitness
13.9. Virgin Active
14. Snapshot on Australian Personal Training Market, 2018
15. Snapshot of Other Fitness Services in Australia, 2018
16. Australia Fitness Services Market Future Projections, 2018- 2023E
16.1. By Organized and Unorganized Market, 2023E
16.2. By Major Revenue Streams (Gym Membership and Personal Training), 2023E
17. Analyst Recommendations
