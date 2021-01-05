Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Gym and Fitness Centre Market Outlook to 2023 - by Revenue Stream, by Subscription Period, by Region, by Number of Gyms, by Subscription Fees and by Gender." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia Gym and Fitness Centre Market Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of fitness center market genesis and overview, market ecosystem, market structure, market size, and market segmentation.



The report profoundly covers major market growth drivers, market trends and challenges, snapshot on personal trainer market, snapshot on other fitness services market, customer profile in fitness services market, Business profile (including fitness business and sole trading), major pain points faced by customer for a fitness center and SWOT analysis.



Competition landscape, competition nature, major competition parameters and company profile of major players (Anytime Fitness, F45 Aus Hold Co. Pty Ltd., Cross Fit, Snap Fitness, Good Life Health Clubs, Plus Fitness, Jetts Fitness, Fernwood Fitness and Virgin Active) have been covered.



The report also covers future revenue growth along with market segmentation and analyst recommendation including where to set up fitness center, which all services should be offered, what better practice should be followed for attracting customers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview and Size

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Future Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Consolidated Market Sizing Approach

Market Sizing - Australia Fitness Service Market

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Regression Matrix

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Australia Fitness Market Overview and Genesis



4. Australia Fitness Service Market Size (By Revenue, Membership & Number of Fitness Centers), 2013-2018

Market support statistics (2013-18)

5. Australia Fitness Service Market Segmentation, 2018

5.1. By Major Revenue Streams (Gym Membership and Personal Training), 2018

5.2. By Membership Subscription (1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months), 2018

5.3. By Region (New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Southern Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and Northern Territory), 2018

5.4. By Organized and Unorganized Market, 2018

5.5. Number of Gyms by Subscription Fees, 2018

5.6. By Gender (Male & Female), 2018



6. Customer Profiling- Australia Fitness Service market

6.1. Customer Decision Making Parameters, 2018

6.2. Reasons for Leaving a Gym Membership, 2018

6.3. Reasons for choosing Personal Trainer and time spent with Personal Trainer

6.4. Type of Fitness Activity

6.5. Participation by Age group

6.6. Frequency of participation (yearly)



7. Business Profile- Australia Fitness Service Market

7.1. Fitness Business

Expenses for Fitness Business

Income for Fitness Business

Annual Income for Fitness Business

New members On boarding

Recruitment of Personal Trainers

7.2. Sole Trading/Independent Business

Expenses for Sole Trading Business

Income for Sole Trading Business

Annual Income for Sole Trading Business

New members On boarding

Recruitment of Personal Trainers

8. Australia Fitness Service Market Growth Drivers & Trends

8.1. Trends and Recent Developments

Growing prominence of HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)

Growing Penetration of Wearable Technology

Inclusion of Group Training under Fitness Packages

Growing Popularity of Online Personal Training

Fitness Programs for Older Adults

Increasing Gym subscription fees

Growing Popularity of Yoga

Evolvement of Functional Fitness Training

Employing Certified Fitness Professionals

8.2. Growth Drivers

Increasing Adult Obesity

Focus on Opening Up of Female Specific Fitness Centers

Increasing awareness for Fitness

Emergence of 24-Hour Gyms

9. Market Challenges in Australia Fitness Services Market



10. Government Regulations and Certification Authority, Training Centers for Professional Trainers, Regulations for managing and functioning of gyms in Australia Fitness Services Market

10.1. Fitness Industry Code of Practice

Standard Business Practice

Consumer Agreements

Terminating a Consumer Agreement

10.2. Fitness Australia

10.3. Certifications required for Personal Trainers

Certificate III in Fitness (SIS30315)

Certificate IV in Fitness (SIS40215)

10.4. Registered Training Organizations (RTOs)



11. SWOT Analysis of Australia Fitness Service Market



12. Competitive Landscape in Australia Fitness Services Market

12.1. Competition Scenario (Market Nature, Bargaining Power, Entry Barriers, Market Positioning and Competition Parameters), 2018

12.2. Market Share of Major Players in Organized Market (Anytime Fitness, YMCA Australia, Good Life Health Clubs, Cross Fit, Plus Fitness and Others), 2018

12.3. Strengths and Weaknesses Of Major Players (Anytime Fitness, YMCA Australia, Good Life Health Clubs, Cross Fit, Plus Fitness And Others) In Australia Fitness Services Market

12.4. Comparison Matrix in Australia Fitness Service Market, 2018



13. Company Profiles of Major Players in Australia Fitness Service Market

13.1. Anytime Fitness

13.2. F45 Aus Hold Co. Pty Ltd.

13.3. Cross Fit

13.4. Snap Fitness

13.5. Good Life Health Clubs

13.6. Plus Fitness

13.7. Jetts Fitness

13.8. Fernwood Fitness

13.9. Virgin Active



14. Snapshot on Australian Personal Training Market, 2018



15. Snapshot of Other Fitness Services in Australia, 2018



16. Australia Fitness Services Market Future Projections, 2018- 2023E

16.1. By Organized and Unorganized Market, 2023E

16.2. By Major Revenue Streams (Gym Membership and Personal Training), 2023E



17. Analyst Recommendations



