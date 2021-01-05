Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UAV Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAV market is poised to grow by $20.58 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies and the emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems. This study identifies the low-cost alternative to fighter jets another prime reasons driving the UAV market growth during the next few years.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The UAV market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.
The report on the UAV market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UAV market vendors that include Aeronautics Group, AeroVironment Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., and The Boeing Co. Also, the UAV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
