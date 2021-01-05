Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UAV Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAV market is poised to grow by $20.58 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies and the emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems. This study identifies the low-cost alternative to fighter jets another prime reasons driving the UAV market growth during the next few years.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The UAV market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.

The report on the UAV market covers the following areas:

  • UAV market sizing
  • UAV market forecast
  • UAV market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UAV market vendors that include Aeronautics Group, AeroVironment Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., and The Boeing Co. Also, the UAV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Defense and homeland security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial and civil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aeronautics Group
  • AeroVironment Inc.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • General Atomics
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
  • The Boeing Co.

