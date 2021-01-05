Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UAV Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAV market is poised to grow by $20.58 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies and the emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems. This study identifies the low-cost alternative to fighter jets another prime reasons driving the UAV market growth during the next few years.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The UAV market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The report on the UAV market covers the following areas:

UAV market sizing

UAV market forecast

UAV market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UAV market vendors that include Aeronautics Group, AeroVironment Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., and The Boeing Co. Also, the UAV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Defense and homeland security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial and civil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aeronautics Group

AeroVironment Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

The Boeing Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc3uvv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900