Dallas, TX, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser, an award-winning supplier and distributor of laser technology for tattoo removal, hair removal, skin resurfacing, and other aesthetic treatments, is hosting an informative webinar on January 14, 2021, at 1:00 PM CST with guest host Mark Fenner on the 5 Keys to Success for Your Aesthetic Practice in 2021. Mark Fenner is a trusted coach and strategist of the Scaling Up platform developed by Verne Harnish. Scaling Up helps businesses worldwide implement insightful techniques and practical tools to grow into industry-dominating businesses.

During this webinar, Mark Fenner and Brian Hasenbauer, Astanza’s VP of Marketing, will cover five crucial categories that aesthetic businesses should apply to plan and prepare for success in 2021 and every year after. These steps include Core Values, Company Culture, Huddles, Metrics, and Strategies. The objective of this webinar is to help aesthetic business owners realize the importance of building a solid company culture and how to develop strategic planning for long term growth, better employee accountability, and increased profitability.

“I think I speak for most business owners, especially aesthetic practice owners when I say no one accounted for a global pandemic in their 2020 business plan,” said David Murrell, President of Astanza. “As we enter a new year, I know now more than ever that having a solid vision, strategic goals, and planned routines are necessary for aesthetic businesses to bounce back and rebuild their success. In our upcoming webinar, Mark Fenner will teach aesthetic business owners how to do just that. Mark’s coaching has helped numerous businesses scale up and execute proven results, and we’re so excited to share his insights with the aesthetic industry.”

The 5 Keys to Success for Your Aesthetic Practice in 2021 webinar is free to view upon registration and will stream live on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm CST. Registrants will receive a recording of the webinar after the live stream. Click here to register and reserve your spot for the webinar.

About Mark Fenner

For over 30 years, Mark Fenner has coached CEOs, owners, and leadership teams to think differently to scale up their company and motivate their employees. The first 25 years of Fenner’s career consisted of building sales teams. Since 2011, he has been a resource for leaders and organizations. He is a Scaling Up Certified Coach, a John Maxwell certified leadership coach and achieved the Certified Speaking Professional designation with the National Speakers Association.

About Brian Hasenbauer

Brian Hasenbauer is Astanza Laser’s VP of Marketing and has worked in various roles as a consultant. He has over 16 years of digital and traditional marketing experience and has helped dozens of businesses successfully develop and execute integrated marketing strategies to propel their growth. Most recently, he was a Senior Inbound Marketing Consultant at LeadG2 and is a HubSpot Diamond Partner.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com