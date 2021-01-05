Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cocoa Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cocoa market is poised to progress at a CAGR of 3% during 2020-2024. The market is driven by the increasing demand for chocolate coupled with new product launches, health benefits of cocoa-rich products, and rising investment and initiatives for sustainable cocoa production.



This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cocoa market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes.



This study identifies the initiatives toward zero deforestation for cocoa farming worldwide as another prime reason driving the cocoa market growth during the next few years.



The report on the cocoa market covers the following areas:

Cocoa market sizing

Cocoa market forecast

Cocoa market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cocoa market vendors that include Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Ferrero International SA, Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., The Hershey Co., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Olam International Ltd., Touton SA, and United Cocoa Processor Inc. Also, the cocoa market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



