ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More good news coming from Grey Cloak Tech Inc., (OTCQB: GRCK) soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc., a company engaged in the proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products.



Its subsidiary, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, (UBN) has announced a successful completion of a pilot study for its proprietary Fuel4Thought™ (F4T™) formulation to help with Migraines.

It’s an exciting development for Grey Cloak as it looks to embolden its revenue opportunities. To that end, Company president Duke Pitts is enthusiastic, stating that, “This version of our F4T™ formulation could provide a natural alternative for Migraines and will join our current release of Brain Booster in the middle of 2021. They will be a huge part of attaining our sales goals for the year.”

The last remark regarding sales goals is worth noting, especially since Pitts reports that nearly 40 million people suffer from some form of Migraines in just the United States alone. That’s an enormous potential market for a proven, market disruptive remedy.

For us, those are 40 million reasons to keep a close eye on Grey Cloak and its rapidly expanding portfolio of unique health improvement offerings.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK – name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites:

www.HealthyExtractsinc.com, www.GreyCloakTech.com, www.BergametNA.com, www.UBNutrients.com.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $22,500 by Grey Cloak Tech Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

