Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Positron Emission Tomography [PET] Scanners Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market.



Secondary research also includes Internet applications, statistical data from government agencies, websites, companies' presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market. Key players operating in the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Report

What is the scope of growth of products in the positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of changing trends in nuclear medicine and PET/CT on the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for positron emission tomography (PET) scanner providers?

Which factors are anticipated to impede the growth of the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market?

Research Methodology



A unique research methodology has been utilized to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market and arrive at conclusions on its growth prospects. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.



Secondary methods referred to by analysts during the production of the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the production of the study on the positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market as primary methods.



These primary and secondary methods have provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from the positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases enabled this report to address specific details and questions about the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the revenue for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in reaching estimates on future prospects of the global positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market more reliably and accurately.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7. Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

8. Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

9. Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10. North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape



Companies Mentioned



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

ONCOVISION

MiE GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmuhf9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900