New York, New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s no secret that in 2021 it’s going to be more difficult than ever for brands to stand out. With the emergence of new businesses every other day, there is a defining separator from those who cut through the noise and those who don’t; world-class design. Having brilliantly designed web pages, brochures, logos, signs, and advertisements is often the key to your brand being the choice of the consumer, vs them going to the next company. According to Boost Media Agency, in order to stand out from the crowd, you need the help of an incredible graphic designer. Each with their own unique approach to their craft, here we present the 10 graphic designers to watch in 2021.





Kristy Hill (@pinkponycreative)

Kristy Hill is the mastermind behind Pink Pony Creative, a New Zealand-based branding and graphic design company that caters not only to start-ups but also more established organizations. With a Graphic Design and Animation degree under her belt, a passion for creating design that’s alive and interesting, and the power of the Internet, Kristy has been able to take on projects around the world.



The reason Kristy’s services stand out in such a saturated marketplace is her collaborative approach to branding projects. She approaches each new client with a number of designs based on considerable research and an understanding of the businesses mission and values. Kristy works with the client to decide on a design to proceed with and from then on, it’s all about collaboration to refine it and drive a branding outcome that perfectly supports the client’s business mission.



Kristy understands the power of branding and how important it is to success because she has unlocked that power for her own business. For this reason, she has been incredibly successful at helping organizations of all kinds unlock their full potential through flawless design and branding strategies. She has learned to grow her own business from the ground up and applies that invaluable knowledge to her services.







Danielle LaBonté (@daniellelabontedesigns)

Having spent years researching art history before making a transition into the graphic design industry, Danielle LaBonté was able to gain an insight and understanding into all kinds of businesses. This enabled her to interpret, envision, and learn more in depth about her clients, thus creating designs that are inherent to the clients themselves and speaking to their ideal audience on a more detailed, intricate level. In 2016, she founded Danielle LaBonté Designs, where she also acts as creative director.

Specializing in branding design, Danielle LaBonté Designs’ mission is to take their client's story and business and execute a high-end design that represents the client in a positive, creative, and thought-provoking way. They focus on capturing the client’s story by getting to know the client in-depth, doing research, then providing the design work. Through creative storytelling and branding, they bring out the uniqueness and the ‘selling factor’ of the client and use this to help sell to the client’s ideal audience. Danielle has worked with international businesses and start-ups to help bring their imagination into reality. She designs with meaning and purpose and remains committed to providing an excellent experience by ensuring excellent communication with high-end results. She takes all the necessary steps and goes the extra mile to ensure her clients are satisfied.





Catia Cocca (@catiacoccadesign)



A passionate and enthusiastic designer based in the busy city of Melbourne, Australia, Catia Cocca is a qualified graphic designer who spends her time creating authentic and innovative brands, thoughtful visual communication and custom artwork made to last a lifetime.

Catia specialises in minimalistic design, as she understands and empowers the beauty in simplicity. “The main idea of minimalist design is to say more by showing less. Minimalist design is clean, crisp and timeless. Unnecessary objects and flourishes are left on the drawing board. Only the absolutely necessary is included to get the message across” Catia explains.



Despite this, she does have a love for pushing boundaries - extending her creativity and finding precious insights to create world class design, working closely with her clients to create nothing short of magic. Catia prides herself on her commitment to building relationships with all of her clients, with a watchful eye throughout the whole design process to ensure the job is executed as perfectly and seamlessly as possible.



With world class design and client interaction that is second to none, Catia delivers her work to the highest of standards. If you’re looking for a designer to take your visuals and brand to the next level, Catia is your girl.







Meaghan Paulionis (@lovelysundaysco)

Meaghan Paulionis is an amazing entrepreneur who owns and manages two businesses and also does freelance work as a marketing manager. She found her passion in business but her career started in the corporate world. However, she soon realized her job wasn’t fulfilling her creative spirit. So, at the same time she worked at her corporate job, she founded the Lovely Sundays Studio back in 2019. A year later, she quit her job and dedicated herself entirely to her project and also to freelancing and her e-commerce business.



Lovely Sundays is a graphic design and branding studio that brings clients’ vision to life through innovative and beautiful design. They offer all the graphic design services you need and more, because Meaghan wants this to be her clients’ only stop - and she accomplishes that by providing a complete service tailored to her clients’ needs.



However, she doesn’t stop there. In 2021, Meaghan will be launching her first digital magazine and mini-course to expand her services even more. At Lovely Sundays Studio, she works mostly with small businesses, entrepreneurs, and e-commerce businesses to help them grow by providing outstanding design. She understands how design can make or break a business, which is why she’s passionate about providing a service that will elevate her clients’ businesses.







Christine Lieu (@_clieu)

Christine Lieu is the expert behind CL Designs and the Brand Party Podcast, where she helps social impact businesses and nonprofits realize their vision and drive sales through branding, web design, and social content creation - with a brand-360 approach. Having earned her stripes in the fast-paced media world, and learned first-hand the challenges faced by start-ups, Christine wanted to provide lean and efficient design and branding services that would free businesses to push on with what they are best at.



As the host of the Brand Party Podcast, Christine delivers fun, honest, and straightforward advice. It has made Top 10: Canada Design and Apple Podcasts' acclaimed New + Noteworthy list in both the Art and Design categories. Christine was also a nominee for RBC'S Women of Influence Award and a Digital Publishing Award for her work on Maclean’s “Bulldog” Election Daily issue. She also covered nationally broadcasted events such as the Juno Awards and Canadian Music Week with CBC Music and helped the House of Anesi raise over $90K on their Kickstarter campaign.

Christine’s mission is to communicate with integrity and create a positive impact. Most designers only focus on aesthetic. Christine takes a more holistic approach at how to authentically connect in a comprehensive and integral way through branding internally, externally, and experientially. If you’re looking for a graphic designer to take your brand to the next level, Christine Lieu has the knowledge and breadth of experience to get you there.





Marley Rose (@rosedesigns.co)



Marley Rose is the proud founder of Rose Designs, a digital marketing company that has been up and running since 2018. With a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a graduate program focuses on Digital Marketing, Marley has honed amazing design and branding skills that allow her to help businesses grow. But she brings something else to the table. In addition to her professional skill set, which is complete, she integrates her passion of mindset tools and manifestation practices.

Working with Marley will leave you feeling aligned in your business and she will feel like a great friend. Rose Design has been her dream for so long because she’s passionate about design and business. More than that, she’s incredibly creative, highly attentive, and thrives on the energy and success of her clients.

Marley’s services are thorough because she needs to understand the vision of each client on a deep level. Her client’s success is her success, so every project is personal for her. 100% satisfaction is the goal and she manages to hit the mark with every single client because she provides a service that focuses entirely on the client and what they want to accomplish.





Adriana Grosso (zanacreative__)



An intuitive design studio for conscious brands born out of heart, soul and big lofty dreams under the moon, Zana Creative fuses together story-driven visual communication with intuitive design. Creating from a place of purpose and meaning Adriana Grosso is a true professional at what she does in the world of graphic design.

Whether you're just starting out, wanting to boost your brand or level up your vision, Zana offers various types of branding packages and a la carte services across digital and print; specialising in branding, social media and digital assets within the lifestyle and wellness industry that are creating conscious products and services to better our world.

With a well-trained eye for design and years of industry experience, Adriana is able to craft impactful design for her clients, as well as having the unique ability to blend the cool with the classic, creating something that is timeless yet soulful. Their portfolio of elegant and impressive designs are testament to Adriana and Zana Creative’s breadth of experience in the world of design. If you’re wanting to elevate your brand to new heights, look no further.





Jamie Kimball (@jamie.onthemove)



Studying Graphic Design and started her career working at a print shop in Germany, Jamie Kimball drew her inspiration for design from everywhere – from typography carved into castles, to color pallets in facades, to patterns in stones on sidewalks. As a fervent traveler, Jamie combined her love of design and travel to create Jamie on the Move.

Jamie’s stay in Germany for 5 years greatly influenced her creative work. Having been inspired by the uniqueness of different village shields/ crests, Jamie decided to put her own spin and designed holographic stickers for the villages. She is currently working on creating a line of holographic stickers for every village surrounding Ramstein (drone footage and photos available on her Instagram and website) and is also looking at creating other designs which will eventually become T-shirts and postcards. In the future, she plans to have a line inspired by different locations she has traveled to.

Having recently relocated from Germany to Oklahoma this December 2020, Jamie, as a testament to her business name, moves around a lot. Drawing from travel experience to over 30 different European countries, Jamie ensures that her products and services are personally unique because they are based on her own experiences and travels.





Alessya Baggetta (@alessyabaggettadesigns)

Alessya Baggetta is an amazing professional who offers a wide range of digital services through her boutique design studio, Alessya Baggetta Designs, to help businesses build brand experiences that make an impact. Through authentic design and creative content, Alessya will help you bring your business to the next level so you can create a community and ultimately enjoy more success.

Alessya’s artistic passion was present from a very young age, so when it came time to go to college, she attended York University and Sheridan College where she studied graphic design. Soon enough, she started offering creative services to friends and family, and today she has her own business where she can do what she loves. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to build her own design studio and offer services such as web design, social media management, branding, graphic design, and much more.



With Alessya Bagetta Designs, she aims at becoming a one-stop studio for businesses that need help with many different things. She offers a complete service that’s driven by results and collaboration. Not to mention she’s not afraid of exploring different avenues to find what works for each business. It’s her passion that allows her to provide effective services that will actually make a difference.





Jolene Starnes (@creativelyjolene)

Jolene Starnes is a rising star on the design scene, blending her passion for unique design aesthetic and communications with her mission of helping other determined and creative women to gain visibility in their fields using thoughtful and intuitive Graphic and Website Design. Jolene crafts websites and visual elements that capture the unique essence of her clients, helping female entrepreneurs to show off their personality, stand out amongst their competitors, and connect with their audience.



Jolene works closely with developmental business coaches and courses creators to ensure that they have their needs met. She offers an intimate collaborative experience with her clients in order to accurately understand what makes their character and their product special, translating that into effective design that leaves a lasting impression.



Jolene prides herself on her attention to detail and her consistency in producing work that both she and her clients can be proud of. She is passionate about design and loves problem solving, challenging herself to evolve her style to fit her clients needs and create design that connects and inspires people.







Make sure to follow each of these amazing graphic designers, as they continue to thrive and help their clients build the brand of their dreams. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together.







Media Details

Contact: Lewis Schenk

Company: Boost Media Agency

Phone: 3106001787

Email: operations@boostmediaofficial.page

Website: www.boostmediaofficial.page





Attachment