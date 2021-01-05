Utenos Trikotazas

Other information

Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2021 will be released till the following preliminary dates:

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2020 - February 28;

- Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2020 - April 30;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2021 - April 30;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021 - July 31;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2021 - October 31.

For more information:

AB “Utenos Trikotažas“

Chief Financial Officer Živilė Jonaitytė

Tel.: 8 686 51938