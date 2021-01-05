PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.



