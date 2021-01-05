SINGAPORE, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW), a leading fintech company for trade and trade finance, mourns the sudden passing of its board member Martin Jaskel from surgical complications.



“Martin was a tremendous asset and valued colleague at the highest level, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” said Srinivas Koneru, Chairman and CEO of Triterras. “Although our time together was sadly too short, we valued Martin’s experience and insight as he helped navigate Triterras through the business combination. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Triterras’ Board of Directors is currently evaluating plans for succession and will provide updates as they materialize.

About Triterras

Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit www.triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

Forward Looking Statements

