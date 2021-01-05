ORYX to provide the leading Dutch land-based casino operator with access to its ORYX Hub iGaming platform, in anticipation of the opening of the Dutch online gambling market in September



TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has extended its reach into the Netherlands, thanks to a deal with leading Dutch land-based operator, JVH gaming & entertainment group (“JVH”). The agreement also includes an integration with leading global sports betting provider Kambi Group (KAMBI.ST), which announced a partnership with JVH in December 2020.

The deal will see ORYX provide JVH with its ORYX Hub iGaming platform, an integration with Kambi Sportsbook and a variety of ORYX RGS and third-party aggregated content, taking JVH’s business online for the first time. The deal has been struck ahead of the much-anticipated opening of the online gambling market in the Netherlands in September of this year and will see JVH benefit from ORYX’s omni-channel and cross product iGaming platform, supporting casino and sportsbook verticals.

“We’ve anticipated the Dutch market opening for some time, so it’s hugely pleasing to get this partnership with JVH over the line, a company with an impressive heritage in the Dutch gaming market,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “They’ve been a leading player in the market in the Netherlands for years now and we are thrilled that they have aligned themselves with us for their online debut. We look forward to achieving high levels of success through a close partnership in this new and extremely exciting online market.”

“The Dutch online gambling market becoming regulated has been some time coming and we are excited about the opportunities now lying ahead,” said Eric Olders, CEO and Chairman at JVH. “We’re confident that with ORYX’s experience and the quality of their products, we will be able to offer our customers the best level of service and an unrivalled player experience. They have a great team and we look forward to partnering with them as one big team.”

“This partnership with JVH and Kambi will be a model for bringing the latest in iGaming and sportsbook technologies to leading land-based casino operators everywhere,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming Group. “Our cutting-edge technologies, combined with JVH’s market expertise, will create an unmatched experience for players looking for the latest in an online gaming experience.”

The ORYX iGaming platform will sit at the core of the future JVH interactive business, and will feature a proprietary set of tools, including player and payments management, CRM and promotions, bonuses and rewards, fraud, rule engine, compliance, analytics, and reporting and CMS.

JVH will also have full access to ORYX Hub, which hosts an extensive library of more than 10,000 casino games from over 100 providers, including ORYX’s proprietary RGS content and a variety of third-party content from suppliers such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Greentube. JVH will use ORYX’s real time data platform and player engagement platform, using tools such as Real Time Campaign Management System, Leaderboards and Tournaments, Achievements, and Jackpots.

The Netherlands is the latest regulated market entry for ORYX after an exceptional 2020 full of client launches, market entries and new strategic partnerships. The deal will see ORYX further enhance its presence in Europe, where it is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN). ORYX’s content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions. ORYX was recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate, underlying its commitment to information security.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

About JVH gaming & entertainment group

Founded in 1958, JVH now holds approximately 40 per cent of the Dutch land-based private casino market and operates more than 80 gaming locations in the Netherlands. Through the deal with ORYX, the operator will make its first online foray, with its leading Dutch brand Jack's Casino. JVH also recently closed a partnership with Evolution, securing their way in online live-casino with a premium gaming offer.

About Kambi Group plc

Kambi (KAMBI.ST) is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Their services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 30-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, Churchill Downs Incorporated, DraftKings, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive.

Kambi employs more than 850 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States. Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

