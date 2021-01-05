SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ONCT), today announced that James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, January 11, 2021. The discussion may cover Oncternal’s recent progress, upcoming catalysts, and plans for 2021. Please see additional details below:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference (Virtual)

Title: Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Fireside Chat Date: Monday, January 11th 2021 Time: On-demand starting at 6am EST Presenter: James Breitmeyer, President & CEO

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Oncternal focuses drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression. The clinical pipeline includes cirmtuzumab , an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the ROR1 pathway, a type I tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and in an investigator-sponsored, Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with HER2-negative metastatic or locally advanced, unresectable breast cancer. The clinical pipeline also includes TK216 , an investigational targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the ETS family of oncoproteins, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with Ewing sarcoma alone and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. In addition, Oncternal has a program utilizing the cirmtuzumab antibody backbone to develop a CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. More information is available at www.oncternal.com .

