New York, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Plasma Therapy Market Type (Pure PRP, Leucocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Nerve Injury, Others), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutions): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

According to the research study, the global Plasma Therapy Market was estimated at USD 200 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 495 Million by 2026. The global Plasma Therapy Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Blood plasma includes delicate tissue mending platelets, autologous platelets, and cytokines. It stays a standard technique comprehensively utilized in strengths of dentistry, orthopedics, and dermatology. Plasma treatment is normally utilized in wound recuperating, facial restoration, and androgenetic alopecia. Plasma is centered on the physiological incentive up to three to multiple times and afterward immunized into the tissues.

The developing pervasiveness of the COVID-19 pandemic has a positive effect on the worldwide Plasma Therapy market. Noteworthy budgetary speculations including innovations and their little circulation are probably going to help the development of the market. Also, the expanding utilization of Plasma Therapy in various areas of end-clients across developing nations is a part that invigorates market development. Nonetheless, high capital expense and inflexible administrative guidelines are the key elements limiting the development of the segment.

Top Market Players

The key players operating in the market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Arthrex, Inc., BioLife Plasma Services, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Cambryn Biologics LLC, CSL Ltd., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Kedrion S.p. A, Grifols International S.A., LFB, Regen Lab USA LLC, Octapharma, Stryker, and Terumo BCT, Inc. Major operational players in the Plasma Therapy market are focused on the development of more sophisticated, durable and cost-effective methods that will contribute to sales growth in the industry.

Plasma Therapy Market: Key Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, the global plasma therapy market is bifurcated into platelet-rich fibrin, pure PRP, leukocyte-rich fibrin, and leucocyte-rich PRP. The pure PRP section is assessed to represent the biggest portion of the worldwide market in 2019. One of the hugest elements driving the development of this market incorporates the successful aftereffects of pure PRP treatment. Nonetheless, the absence of repayment approaches and changing costs of plasma treatment is thwarting the development of the market.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into allogenic and autologous. The autologous portion is assessed to represent the biggest portion of the worldwide market in 2019. Attention to plasma treatment and its acknowledgment as a reasonable solution for recuperating of bones and different tissues are driving the development of the autologous source fragment of the market.

On an application basis, the global plasma therapy market is bifurcated into orthopedics, dental, dermatology, nerve injury, cardiac muscle injury, and others. The dermatology section is relied upon to develop at the most elevated CAGR from 2019 to 2026, attributable to the expanding number of dermatological issues.

The end-user segment is classified into research institutions and hospitals & clinics. The clinics and centers portion is assessed to represent the biggest portion of the worldwide market in 2019. This huge share is principally credited to ascend in medicinal services use and increment in the utilization of PRP items in emergency clinics.

Global Plasma Therapy Market: Type Segment Analysis

Pure PRP

Leucocyte-rich PRP

Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF)

Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

Global Plasma Therapy Market: Source Segment Analysis

Autologous

Allogenic

Global Plasma Therapy Market: Application Segment Analysis

Orthopedics Arthritis Chronic Tendinitis Bone Repair & Regeneration

Dermatology Androgenic Alopecia Plastic Surgery

Dental

Cardiac Muscle Injury

Nerve Injury

Others

Global Plasma Therapy Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutions

Browse the full “Plasma Therapy Market Type (Pure PRP, Leucocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Nerve Injury, Others), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutions): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/plasma-therapy-market-type-pure-prp-leucocyte-rich-1279

Plasma Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

The world market is bifurcated as North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe, and the MEA region. North America is projected to progressively rule the global market because of the developing rise of innovatively progressed advancements in the region. This development is because of an expansion in purchaser comprehension of the utilization of cutting edge medicinal services in the zone. North America is a very entrenched area regarding clinical information and the utilization of ADCs and makes up the greater part of the market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to spread at a high CAGR throughout the projected period due to the flare-up of Covid-19 in Wuhan Province in China and far and large in neighboring countries.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global plasma therapy market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 12%.

It was established through primary research that the global Plasma Therapy market was valued at around USD 200 Million in 2019.

The “autologous” category, on the basis of source segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

Based on the region, North America was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

