New York, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Agricultural Robots and Drones Market By Equipment Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems) and By Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy & Livestock Management, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Pruning Management, Weather Tracking & Monitoring, Inventory Management, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Agricultural Robots and Drones Market were estimated at USD 4.04 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.58 Billion by 2026. The global Agricultural Robots and Drones Market are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% from 2019 to 2026.

An agricultural robot also referred to agri-robot, is a robot designed and deployed for agricultural purposes. Agriculture robots automate the farming process which is repetitive and time-consuming. The agriculture drones are unmanned aerial vehicles operated by controllers over the farmland. The agricultural robots and drones are used in agricultural applications like spraying fertilizer and pesticides, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, crop growth, and farmland monitoring as well as soil analysis.

Get Updated Free Sample Report of Agricultural Robots and Drones Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes Updated List of table & figures

• Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The agricultural sector across the globe is experiencing transition by replacing and changing the traditional framing processes and equipment. The implementation of automated farming equipment like agriculture drones and robots is facilitating the farming business for earning greater profits by adding analytical decision methods and autonomous operations.

The emergence and adoption of automation in the agricultural sector are primarily driven by factors that include depleting resources like arable land, underground water, growing demand for global food production, and a rising dearth of manned labor in agriculture. With many governments investing in supporting farmers by providing incentives, good crop prices, and developed supply chains, the agriculture industry is expected to continue the growth trajectory. In addition to the above initiative, governments are also investing in farming technologies that are intended to improve farming efficiency and profit. This has led to rising research and development of automated farming systems like drones and robots. Additionally, the private players operating in the farming technology business are providing customized services to the farmers by providing technology deployment assistance and compatibility analysis for benefitting the farmers. Owing to the above developments, agriculture drones and robots are projected to replace traditional farming methods and requirements, which in turn are expected to catalyze the growth in demand for agriculture robot and drones market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

The UAV segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment possesses a high potential for growth owing to the increasing application of field monitoring and spraying pesticides, fertilizers. Additionally, the cost of the UAVs is comparatively low as compared to other robotic systems used for similar purposes. The field farming segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the penetration of autonomous robots and auto-steering systems. These systems have seen increased deployment in the large farm produce such as sugarcane and corn.

Top Market Players

Major players operating in the global agricultural robots and drones market covered in this report include Deepfield Robotics, Tractor Corporation, AgJunction, DJI, Trimble, YANMAR CO., Boumatic, Topon, AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Deere & Company, Aerial Systems, ecoRoborix, DeLaval, Naïo Technologies, Lely, CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V., HARVEST CROO, KUBOTA Corporation, ROBOTICS PLUS, Abundant Robotics, Autonomous Iron Ox, lHarvest Automation, AG Leader Technology and Clearpath Robotics.

Get Updated Free Sample Report of Agricultural Robots and Drones Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the agricultural robots and drones sector. Key strategic developments in the Agricultural robots and drones market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the agricultural robots and drones market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The rising demand for automation n the agriculture sector has been the primary factor responsible for the growth of the global agricultural robots and drones market. The demand for improved productivity from the existing farmland has catalyzed the increased demand for automation.

Additionally, the rising vegan population, decreasing labor force, and arable land have further boosted the growth of the agricultural robots and drones market.

Browse the full “Agricultural Robots and Drones Market By Equipment Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems) and By Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy & Livestock Management, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Pruning Management, Weather Tracking & Monitoring, Inventory Management, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

The agricultural robots and drones market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the agricultural robots and drones industry by practically splitting the market based on equipment type, application, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Agricultural Robots and Drones Market: Regional Analysis

The North America region is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period. The region is also expected to exhibit the highest growth during the studied timeline. The primary factors for the dominance of the region have been the rising number of farmers adopting automated systems in the fields. The robotic harvesting equipment is gaining faster traction in the region especially the United States. The European region is expected to remain the second-largest revenue-generating region.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Agricultural Robots And Drones Market: By Equipment Type Segmentation Analysis

UAVs

Milking Robots

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Global Agricultural Robots And Drones Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Harvest Management

Field Farming

Dairy & Livestock Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Inventory Management

Others

Browse Related Reports:

4PL Logistics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/4pl-logistics-market-by-type-synergy-plus-operating-1117

Cable Blowing Machines Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cable-blowing-machines-market-by-type-normal-cable-1140

Nuclear Reactor Construction Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nuclear-reactor-construction-market-by-type-boiling-water-1181

Agricultural Ventilation Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-ventilation-market-by-type-ceiling-fans-circulation-1297

Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hard-rock-tunnel-boring-machine-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Browse Our Blog: https://techpru.com

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com