SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number one acne brand at Sephora, Peace Out Skincare, is launching its award-winning Acne Serum in Canada today. The serum follows the Acne Healing Dot as the second Peace Out product certified by Health Canada to treat the medical condition of acne. Health Canada’s stringent vetting process includes consumer studies that validate the efficacy of a product.



Peace Out’s Acne Serum is created from a proprietary blend of salicylic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C and zinc to create a gentle, yet powerful treatment to reduce acne and improve the look and feel of your skin. Intended for application twice daily and used in tandem with Peace Out Skincare’s Acne Dots or Peace Out Pores, the combo gives a one-two punch to current pimples while preventing further breakouts without irritating the skin.

“Following the approval of our Acne Treatment Dot, we’re grateful for the additional validation from Health Canada with its certification of Peace Out Skincare’s Acne Serum. The serum was developed as a response to my own lifelong issues with acne,” shares Peace Out Skincare Founder and CEO, Enrico Frezza. “If I need a more effective treatment that doesn’t irritate my skin, then so do our Peace Out skin-champs around the world.”

The global brand entered Sephora Canada in May of last year, selling a selection of its skincare products. The Canadian market responded enthusiastically by selling out of products three times over. Peace Out Acne Serum will launch on Sephora.ca today, January 5, and in physical stores January 15th retailing for $45 CAD.

Peace Out Skincare

Beauty-technology leader, Peace Out Skincare is committed to creating first-to-market, innovative solutions for everyday skin problems. Launched in 2017, the brand is known for combining cutting edge delivery systems with clean, effective, high-quality ingredients. Peace Out Skincare celebrates their ‘skin champ’ community by promoting acne positivity and skin inclusivity.