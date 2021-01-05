Company welcomes three leading voices from the medical, science, and psychotherapeutic sectors

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a digital media leader within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce the formation of the Company’s Advisory Board. Joining its newly established board is George Y. Salameh, MD, Hyder A. Khoja, PhD, and Kelli Foulkroud, MS, LPA, LPC, RYT. And as PSYC moves ahead with its growth within the emerging sectors of medicinal psychedelics and digital mental health, these advisors bring tremendous value to the Company through their collective knowledge and expertise.

“We are incredibly grateful and privileged to have the opportunity to welcome such a diverse and highly-skilled group of experts to our Advisory Board,” said David Flores, Chief Executive Officer of Global Trac Solutions, Inc. “As we move ahead into our next phase of growth, I recognize how important it is to surround our team with experts who have the ability to bring a perspective that is uniquely and beneficially derived from their many years of professional and personal experience. It is also quite encouraging that each of these experts share the passion we have here at PSYC for not only building a very successful business over the next several years but utilizing it to contribute to the betterment of humanity through a collective development and deployment of tools and resources intended to improve and optimize mental health and wellbeing.”

Dr. Salameh brings more than 35 years of experience within the medical community where he has served in the sectors of family and emergency practice and has held his California State Medical License since 1987. In addition to his extensive knowledge and experience as a physician, Dr. Salameh has also achieved success as an entrepreneur and as a real estate developer. He has also provided strategic consulting services for startup biotech and medical product companies in collaboration with San Diego venture capitalists for the past ten years.

Dr. Khoja has over 19 years of experience in the fields of molecular biology and genetic engineering and is an expert in translating ideas into action, including innovation, commercialization, and knowledge mobilization. His expertise in science and policy domains has led to a distinguished career in scientific research and business development with a passion for Molecular Biology and Genetic Engineering. Dr. Khoja leverages his knowledge in drug discoveries from plant extracts and analytics to validate consistent medical-grade plant nano-molecules for therapeutics. Dr. Khoja received his doctorate (Ph.D.), in 2003 with honors in Molecular Biology and Genetic Engineering from a French Ivy league: INP-ENSAT and had his Post-doctoral training from the Michigan State University a US land grant university.

Kelli Foulkrod, MS, LPA, LPC, RYT has worked in the mental health field for over 19 years in a variety of academic and clinical settings. She is a transpersonal psychotherapist, trauma-informed yoga teacher, ceremonialist, and psychedelic integration therapist based in Austin, Texas, and is also licensed in Colorado. For the past ten years, she has managed her private practice, the Organic Mental Health Center , where she has focused her expertise and energy in supporting healing in trauma and complex PTSD, pregnant and postpartum women and their families, reproductive trauma, grief and loss, psychosis, bipolar, OCD, and treatment resistant depression.

Over the coming months, it is the Company’s intent to strategically add additional experts to its Advisory Board whom it believes may contribute to its continued growth and emergence as a leader within the sectors of medicinal psychedelics and digital mental health.

