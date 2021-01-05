Repayment provides greater operational flexibility to build on record cannabis revenue realized in Q4 2020



Results in $2M reduction in annual interest payments

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to repay in cash its 8% unsecured convertible debt (the “Convertible Debt”) which matures on February 2, 2021. The Convertible Debt was issued by Emblem Corp. on February 2, 2018, and Emblem was acquired by the Company on March 14, 2019.

The Company currently has no materially significant senior secured debt, and its facilities are fully unencumbered, providing further flexibility for additional financing if necessary. The repayment will result in a $2 million reduction in annual interest expenses.

“Through continued fiscal discipline over the course of 2020 and our focus on sustainable growth, we are in a position to eliminate near-term debt. We believe that this approach benefits shareholders and clears the path for continued growth in 2021,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

“The path we’ve taken is now delivering clear results, achieving record cannabis revenue in our recently completed fourth quarter. We look forward to building on the quarter’s robust sales growth across every cannabis sales channel, including domestic medical, adult-use, wholesale, and international.”

