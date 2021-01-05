MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announced that Prof. Luigi Naldini, Co-Founder and Chairman of its Executive Scientific Board, will take part in a gene therapy panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event which is being held virtually from January 6-8 and 11-14.



The panel, entitled “Broadening Gene Therapy”, a moderated, interactive discussion among representatives from five leading gene therapy companies, takes place on Friday, January 8 at 10:00AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). Investors can pre-register for the panel discussion here.

In addition, investors interested in meeting with our management team during the LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event can schedule a 1:1 to meet with us here.

Genenta’s Chief Executive Officer Pierluigi Paracchi will also take part in a virtual investor event entitled “Healthcare: Italy on the Move 2021”. John Carroll, editor-in-chief of Endpoints News, will moderate as CEOs of top Italian biotech and life science companies present their technologies and innovations.

The event takes place on Wednesday, January 13 at 08:00AM Pacific Standard Time (11:00AM EST), alongside the 39th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. To register, please contact e.beuttenmuller.contr@ice.it

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cancer. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon, which is under investigation in a Phase I/II clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and may reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenge in immuno oncology. Based in Milan, Italy, and New York, USA, Genenta has raised €33.6 million (~$40 million ) in three separate rounds of financing.