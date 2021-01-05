Noerresundby, Denmark, 5 January 2021
Announcement no. 01/2021



Enclosed please find a notice convening the Annual General Meeting of RTX to be held on Thursday 28 January 2021 at 3.00 pm at the Company’s address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby.

Best regards,
RTX A/S

Peter Røpke                                                                
CEO

Questions and further information:
Peter Røpke, CEO, tel. +45 96 32 23 00
Please visit RTX’s website at: www.rtx.dk


Attachment