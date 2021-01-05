WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeastern University’s School of Nursing, part of the Bouvé College of Health Sciences, has accepted a generous gift-in-kind of over 1,800 temporal artery thermometers made by Drs. Frank and Marybeth Pompei, on behalf of the Exergen Corporation. The temporal thermometers were provided to students and faculty to protect the Northeastern University greater community.



With so much of preventing and treating the symptoms of COVID-19 and other illnesses, focusing on temperature checks, this gift-in-kind is invaluable to those who are preparing to work in the field.

“I was lucky enough to be provided with an Exergen Temporal Thermometer as a gift from the Northeastern School of Nursing. Especially as a student living off campus who hadn’t had a proper temporal thermometer, it became an extremely impactful and special gift when I contracted COVID-19. I’m so thankful that the School of Nursing and Exergen helped me throughout my illness and recovery.” – Senior School of Nursing student

As frontline workers, nurses are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. By temperature-testing twice a day, students can monitor for an early warning sign that they are about to get sick, which is an immediate measure to protect others and a necessary safety measure amid this global pandemic.

“We are fighting a war against COVID-19 and nurses are bravely serving on the frontlines. They go to battle every day to save lives, so their lives need to be protected,” said Dr. Marybeth Pompei, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Scientist, Exergen Corporation. “Exergen’s hospital model is widely used by nurses in hospitals and clinics throughout the U.S., and nurses deserve to have the most accurate thermometers available for protecting themselves and their families at home as well as at work.”

The Pompei’s hope that the thermometers will protect future and current frontline nurses from the effects of COVID-19 and possible vaccine side effects, through early and accurate detection of symptoms – which is their mission.

“With Exergen’s generous donation we are able to continue the College mission of keeping our students and community safe,” said Dr. Maria van Pelt, School of Nursing Dean. “There is an increasing need for temperature surveillance now more than ever. (Massachusetts) COVID-19 infection numbers are on the rise and the timeliness of this gift is huge given the need to stay aware and take continuous actions to keep our community safe. By taking your temperature twice daily, you are making strides to stay aware and alert.”

“We are honored by the support Exergen has provided to our community during these unparalleled times,” said Dr. Carmen Sceppa, Dean of Bouvé College of Health Sciences. “Our students are training to become the frontline professionals holding the thermometers – in class, on clinicals, and co-ops. Protecting those that protect us is extremely important as we continue to address this global challenge.”

Exergen temporal thermometers are one of a kind and manufactured in the U.S. Distribution of the thermometers includes Northeastern Boston, Burlington, and North Carolina Campuses.

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.

Our locations—in Boston; the Massachusetts communities of Burlington and Nahant; Charlotte, North Carolina; London; Portland, Maine; San Francisco; Seattle; Silicon Valley; Toronto; and Vancouver—are nodes in our growing global university system. Through this network, we expand opportunities for flexible, student-centered learning and collaborative, solutions-focused research.

Northeastern’s comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate programs—in on-campus, online, and hybrid formats—lead to degrees through the doctorate in nine colleges and schools. Among these, we offer more than 140 multidisciplinary majors and degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers.

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION

Exergen manufactures and markets two series of the TemporalScanner temporal artery thermometer, the only thermometer manufactured in the United States: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than two billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians and nurses and the #1 selling retail thermometer. The Exergen TemporalScanner’s accuracy is supported by more than 80 peer-reviewed published studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com

